I'll leave politics to go rear fowls after voting for Bawumia in election 2024 — Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced his plan to retire from politics after the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ on Thursday, June 20, Allotey Jacobs revealed that the upcoming election would be his last involvement in Ghanaian politics.

“For me, I am going on retirement. Getting to the elections I will go on retirement; I will no longer engage in politics,” he stated.

The veteran politician stressed that once he casts his vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he would no longer participate in the political process.

“Before the elections; after voting I have retired. Once I give this my thumb to Dr Bawumia, I am done. I am going home on retirement be it speaking on radio or whatever,” Allotey Jacobs stressed.

While stepping away from his active role in politics, Allotey Jacobs shared that he would focus his time and efforts on agricultural activities such as rearing fowls and pigs on his farm.

His announcement brings an end to a long career in politics spanning several decades during which he held prominent positions in the NDC such as Regional Chairman.

However, Mr. Allotey Jacobs has in recent times been critical of the NDC and rather thrown his support behind the NPP and Vice President Bawumia.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition party was expelled from the party in March 2021.

In a press release signed by General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the party said that its disciplinary committee found Mr Jacobs guilty of allegations of misconduct and anti-party conduct brought against him.