ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I'll leave politics to go rear fowls after voting for Bawumia in election 2024 — Allotey Jacobs

Politics Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs
FRI, 21 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced his plan to retire from politics after the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ on Thursday, June 20, Allotey Jacobs revealed that the upcoming election would be his last involvement in Ghanaian politics.

“For me, I am going on retirement. Getting to the elections I will go on retirement; I will no longer engage in politics,” he stated.

The veteran politician stressed that once he casts his vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he would no longer participate in the political process.

“Before the elections; after voting I have retired. Once I give this my thumb to Dr Bawumia, I am done. I am going home on retirement be it speaking on radio or whatever,” Allotey Jacobs stressed.

While stepping away from his active role in politics, Allotey Jacobs shared that he would focus his time and efforts on agricultural activities such as rearing fowls and pigs on his farm.

His announcement brings an end to a long career in politics spanning several decades during which he held prominent positions in the NDC such as Regional Chairman.

However, Mr. Allotey Jacobs has in recent times been critical of the NDC and rather thrown his support behind the NPP and Vice President Bawumia.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition party was expelled from the party in March 2021.

In a press release signed by General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the party said that its disciplinary committee found Mr Jacobs guilty of allegations of misconduct and anti-party conduct brought against him.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Namibia's laws criminalising same-sex relationships were inherited from the colonial era. By Hildegard Titus (AFP/File) Namibian court strikes down law criminalising same-sex relationships

45 minutes ago

SSNIT hotels sale saga: We won't allow those who promised to protect the purse steal it – Osman Ayariga SSNIT hotels sale saga: We won't allow those who promised to protect the purse s...

45 minutes ago

'Corruption, nepotism, theft, waste of national resources; impunity, criminality hallmarks of Akufo-Addo's administration - Mahama 'Corruption, nepotism, theft, waste of national resources; impunity, criminality...

45 minutes ago

NPP’s track record shows they can’t deliver – Prof Jane Naana NPP’s track record shows they can’t deliver – Prof Jane Naana

45 minutes ago

Stop intimidating our members – MELPWU caution hospital admins, directors Stop intimidating our members – MELPWU caution hospital admins, directors

45 minutes ago

Labadi beachfront: You’ll hear from my lawyers soon – Freddie Blay’s son threatens Ablakwa Labadi beachfront: You’ll hear from my lawyers soon – Freddie Blay’s son threate...

1 hour ago

Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs I'll leave politics to go rear fowls after voting for Bawumia in election 2024 —...

1 hour ago

John Dramani Mahama [File Photo] Our national spirit is sinking at an all-time low; hopelessness has engulfed our...

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: I’m in the race to correct NPP’s corruption, nepotism, brazen the...

1 hour ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Apologise to CSU students who were assaulted by your thugs — NPP youths to Maham...

Just in....
body-container-line