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Founder of Alagumgube Urges President Mahama to Revisit Aspects of 24-Hour Economy Policy

By Comfort Benneh
NDC Founder of Alagumgube Urges President Mahama to Revisit Aspects of 24-Hour Economy Policy
WED, 06 MAY 2026

BOLGATANGA — The Founder of Alagumgube, Mr. Gabriel Agambila, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider certain elements of the government’s proposed 24-hour economy, citing cultural practices and security concerns in the Upper East Region.

Mr. Agambila, who recently returned from a year abroad in the diaspora, said his observations on the ground in Bolgatanga paint a different reality from the policy’s intent.

“In a town like Bolgatanga, life effectively comes to a standstill after 8 pm,” he said. “Only a handful of shops remain open beyond that time. The main market in the regional capital already struggles with daytime armed robbery incidents. If that’s the situation during daylight, one can only imagine what a 24-hour market on the outskirts of town would look like at night.”

He raised concerns about the practicality and safety of locating 24-hour commercial hubs away from town centers, especially given land acquisition challenges faced by local assemblies.

Beyond security, Mr. Agambila pointed to deeply rooted cultural traditions in parts of Northern Ghana that make nighttime economic activity difficult.

“In some Northern traditions, once the main gate of a compound is closed at night, no one is permitted to leave. Even young men have to climb a ladder at the back of the house to re-enter after late hours,” he explained. “These customs shape daily life and commerce in ways a one-size-fits-all policy may not account for.”

While acknowledging the vision behind the 24-hour economy, Mr. Agambila said its rollout must be grounded in local realities, security infrastructure, and cultural context to be effective.

“The idea is bold and forward-looking, but implementation in the North requires careful dialogue with traditional authorities, security agencies, and the business community,” he said.

He urged the government to engage grassroots stakeholders across the regions to tailor the policy so it addresses both economic growth and community safety.

The 24-hour economy remains one of President Mahama’s flagship initiatives aimed at boosting productivity, creating jobs, and stimulating continuous economic activity across the country.

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