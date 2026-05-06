University of Ghana distances itself from unauthorised ‘UG Partner’ app, warns public against use

The University of Ghana has cautioned students, staff, and the general public against the use of a mobile application titled “UG Partner".

The app, which is currently available on various digital platforms, is said to use the university’s name, logo, and branding without authorisation.

Management says the application creates a false impression of affiliation with or endorsement by the university and could expose users to risks, including data privacy breaches.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate on Wednesday, May 6, the university stressed that the app has no official link to its operations.

“The application unlawfully uses the University's name, logo and branding and falsely suggests affiliation with or endorsement by the University,” the statement read in part.

“The University of Ghana hereby emphasises that ‘UG Partner’ is not an official product and has not been authorised by the University,” it added.

The university described the development as a serious legal violation and said it has begun legal action against the developers.

It also directed the immediate removal of the application from all platforms.

The statement further urged the public to rely only on official university communication channels for accurate information and services.