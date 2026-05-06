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Police declare military officer wanted over alleged murder of couple, announce GH¢100,000 bounty

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Police declare military officer wanted over alleged murder of couple, announce GH¢100,000 bounty
WED, 06 MAY 2026 1

The Ghana Police Service has declared a military officer, Prince Krah, wanted in connection with the alleged murder of a couple at Saki near Tema Golf City.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 1, a day after one of the victims was last seen with the suspect.

In a statement issued by the Criminal Investigation Department on May 6, the service noted that the suspect has since gone into hiding, with intelligence suggesting he may be around military installations in the northern part of the country.

“The Ghana Police Service has declared suspect Prince Krah, aged about 30, wanted in connection with the murder of two persons at Saki, near Tema Golf City, on 1st May 2026,” the statement read in part.

According to the Police, the suspect was living with the victims, Ebenezer Kwabena Obiri and Mary Anim, who were found dead with multiple machete wounds.

“The male victim was last seen in the company of suspect Prince Krah on the night of 30th April 2026. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Kpone Magistrate Court on 4th May 2026,” the statement noted.

The Police described the suspect as dark in complexion, about 5.7 feet tall, and of stout build, last seen wearing a Lacoste shirt and jeans trousers.

A GH¢100,000 reward has been announced for credible information leading to his arrest, with the public urged to contact emergency lines 191 or 112 or report to the nearest police station.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

A CONCERN CITIZEN | 5/6/2026 4:12:34 PM

If the suspect is a soldier, the first point of contact should be the Ghana Military Police.

Comments1
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