Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng: A life of service and impact

Ghanaian-American Based Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, Head Pastor of Divine Power House and the General Overseer of Divine Word International Ministries shared his thoughts on his life's work, his recent recognition as a National Hero in the USA, and his advice to the youth.

The renowned religious leader had just arrived from the USA, where he bravely rescued a boy from a fire accident.

With a humble beginning in Bukom, Ghana, Archbishop Boateng has risen to become a respected religious leader, making a difference in the lives of many. His dedication to service and selflessness has inspired countless individuals across the globe and has been awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by US President Joe Biden.

"It's not about me, it's about the lives I have been able to touch," Archbishop Boateng said, reflecting on his life's work. "I'm grateful for the opportunities I have had to make a difference, and I hope my story can inspire others to do the same."

On his recent heroics in rescuing a boy from a fire in the USA, he attributed it to "15 minutes of fame" and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference. "It was just a moment of instinct, I did not think twice," he said. "But it's a reminder that we all have the power to make a difference, no matter how small the act may seem."

"America recognizes good works. America, when you do good, the nation recognizes you. And for the work that I have done in the United States of America, I am glad that the nation appreciates it. And that's why maybe at some point they will call me a National Hero. In Ghana here, if you are not a politician or you're not somebody who has money for the faces of people, you are not recognized. But I feel that every day people go through things, people do things in Ghana here and the nation should acknowledge them and recognize them for the heroic work that people do every day", he disclosed.

He emphasized the importance of using one's platform to affect lives, citing his own experiences in the USA and Ghana. "As religious leaders, we have a responsibility to serve and make a positive impact on our communities," he said. "It's not just about preaching, it's about action."

As a religious leader, he cautioned against direct involvement in politics, urging pastors to focus on their congregation and avoid the "dirtiness" of African politics. "Politics can be divisive, and as religious leaders, we must remain neutral and focused on our mission to serve," he said.

Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng also advised the youth to vote with their conscience and not accept bribes. "Your vote is your power, use it wisely," he said. "Don't let anyone buy your vote, because that's when the true leaders are lost."

During his stay short in Ghana, he plans to continue his work, focusing on making a positive impact on individuals, rather than seeking fame or publicity. His dedication to service and selflessness is an inspiration to many, and his legacy continues to shape lives across the globe.

Speaking about ordaining Great Ampong as a Reverend Minister of God in the music industry. He explained that Ampong has served the industry for many years, faced numerous challenges, and has made a significant impact on people's lives.

"Ordaining Ampong is the right thing," Archbishop Boateng said. "He has served, been through all the turbulences, changed lives, and done many things. Just like my daughter, Rev.Obaapa Christy, who is also ordained, Ampong's dedication to his craft and his ability to make a positive impact on people's lives is truly remarkable, emphasized that ministry is not just about preaching, but about helping people and changing lives."

Archbishop Boateng's arrival at the airport in Accra was met with excitement by Rev. Obaapa Christy, Rock Ladies the Media, and admiration from the crowd gathered at the airport.