Eid-Ul-Adha: Monday June 17 declared public holiday — Interior Ministry

The Government of Ghana has declared Monday, June 17, a public holiday to allow for celebrations of Eid-Ul-Adha, one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.

Eid-Ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

It falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This year, Eid is expected to fall on Sunday, June 16.

However, as the festival date coincides with the weekly Sunday holiday, many risk missing out on festivities and time with family and community.

In a statement, Interior Minister Henry Quartey said "His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared. Monday, 17th June, 2024 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country."

The declaration aims to give Ghanaians of Islamic faith an opportunity to properly celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha.

Muslims traditionally attend outdoor prayers and feasts, exchange gifts, and make sacrifices to commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's obedience and bonding with Allah.

Extending the holiday to Monday ensures employees and students can partake in rituals and festivals without using their annual leave.

Read the full statement below;

|𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: Tuesday, June 11, 2024 |

𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟏𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲.

The general public is hereby informed that Sunday, 16th June, 2024 marks Eid-Ul-Adha which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

However, in view of the fact that 16th June, 2024 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared.

𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝟭𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

Signed:

HENRY QUARTEY (MP)

MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR