Ghana’s constitution needs an overhaul to curb political criminality — Kofi Koranteng

Kofi Koranteng, an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, has called for an overhaul of Ghana’s constitution.

He argues that the current framework protects the criminal activities of the two dominant political parties—the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and discourages accountability.

Speaking at the inauguration of his new political entity, the New Vision Movement, on Saturday, June 8, Mr. Koranteng said Ghana’s lingering development challenges are partly due to flaws in the constitution that shield corrupt leaders from proper scrutiny and punishment.

"The reason why NPP NDC for that matter in the last 32 years haven't changed the Constitution is because it serves them. It serves your criminality. It protects them,” Mr. Koranteng said.

“And we want to change it because obviously we don't want to take advantage of the people of Ghana. We people of Ghana who serve Ghanaians to be held responsible for every financial loss they cause to the state. And to be able to do that effectively. We need to change the constitution which protects them,” he added.

Mr. Koranteng argues that the sustained mismanagement of the economy under successive NPP and NDC governments is a symptom of weaknesses in the country's governance framework that concentrate too much power in the hands of the executive and discourage transparency and accountability.

If elected, he plans to spearhead a constitutional review process to redistribute power, remove immunity clauses that shield corrupt officials, and institute stronger anti-graft legislation to stamp out the culture of impunity.