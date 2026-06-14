Two seriously injured as speeding cargo truck crashes into shop at Ho Civic Centre

Two people sustained severe injuries after a cargo truck reportedly lost control while descending the Galenkui Hill at Ho Bankoe in the Volta Region and crashed into a shop near the Ho Civic Centre on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said the truck was travelling at high speed when it veered from its lane into the opposite side of the road before mounting the pavement and ploughing into the structure.

The injured victims, a man and a woman whose identities were not immediately known, were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Some motorists who witnessed the crash suspected that the truck may have suffered brake failure while descending the hill, although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established.

The incident has revived concerns about road safety along the Galenkui Hill stretch, which has been the scene of previous fatal crashes. About a year and a half ago, a minibus travelling down the same hill collided head on with an oncoming heavy duty truck, leaving 10 people dead on the spot.

The latest accident drew a large crowd of residents and motorists to the scene, including the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, who interacted with eyewitnesses to obtain first hand accounts of the incident.

The driver of the truck, bearing registration number GE 5963-23, could not be found after the crash, raising questions about his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, two men travelling in a tricycle taxi that was struck by the truck escaped without injuries.

Police have commenced investigations to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.