ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Suspected armed robber dies after taxi hijacking incident in La

  Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Crime & Punishment Suspected armed robber dies after taxi hijacking incident in La
SUN, 14 JUN 2026

A suspected armed robber identified only as "Mugu" has died following a dramatic taxi hijacking and subsequent crash near the La Girls' School area in Accra.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, June 13, has left a taxi driver traumatised and triggered a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspect's death.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect allegedly accosted the driver of a Daewoo Matiz taxi with registration number GS 8598-17, fired a gunshot and forcibly took control of the vehicle.

The sound of the gunshot reportedly attracted the attention of residents and motorists in the area. However, many were unable to intervene due to fears for their safety as the suspect was armed.

After seizing the vehicle, the suspect sped away but his escape ended abruptly when the taxi crashed a short distance from the scene under circumstances that remain unclear.

Following the crash, the suspect was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound. It is yet to be established whether the injury occurred before the crash, during the incident or afterwards. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police officers who responded to the scene conveyed the body to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The condition of the taxi driver was not immediately disclosed, although residents said he received medical attention after the attack.

Police have yet to issue an official statement on the incident or explain how the suspect sustained the fatal gunshot wound.

The incident has heightened concerns among residents about armed robbery attacks in densely populated communities across the capital.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

8 hours ago

VIDEO: Watch the only community toilet carried away by floods VIDEO: Watch the only community toilet carried away by floods

9 hours ago

Sedina Tamakloe unwell and currently under house arrest – Franklin Cudjoe discloses Sedina Tamakloe unwell and currently under house arrest – Franklin Cudjoe disclo...

9 hours ago

Ofaakor Court remands suspect, grants GH¢70,000 bail to accomplice overvehicle sale fraud Ofaakor Court remands suspect, grants GH¢70,000 bail to accomplice over vehicle ...

9 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza We don’t owe Tema Motorway contractor any amount of money — Agbodza

9 hours ago

Swift response by Saki High Tension residents helpscontainwarehouse blaze inKponeKatamanso Swift response by Saki High Tension residents helps contain warehouse blaze in K...

9 hours ago

Bank of Ghana converts 147 rural and community banks into community banks Bank of Ghana converts 147 rural and community banks into community banks

9 hours ago

Suspects in their fake military uniforms Five fake soldiers grabbed for armed robbery at Ashanti mining community

10 hours ago

Bawumia appoints Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Chief of Staff as he restructure his office Bawumia appoints Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Chief of Staff as he restructure his offic...

10 hours ago

Sam George announces major reduction in MTN Fibre broadband prices effective June 17 Sam George announces major reduction in MTN Fibre broadband prices effective Jun...

10 hours ago

Concerned citizen gives EC seven-day ultimatum overAnyakoby-election delay Concerned citizen gives EC seven-day ultimatum over Anyako by-election delay

Just in....
body-container-line