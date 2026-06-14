Suspected armed robber dies after taxi hijacking incident in La

A suspected armed robber identified only as "Mugu" has died following a dramatic taxi hijacking and subsequent crash near the La Girls' School area in Accra.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, June 13, has left a taxi driver traumatised and triggered a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspect's death.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect allegedly accosted the driver of a Daewoo Matiz taxi with registration number GS 8598-17, fired a gunshot and forcibly took control of the vehicle.

The sound of the gunshot reportedly attracted the attention of residents and motorists in the area. However, many were unable to intervene due to fears for their safety as the suspect was armed.

After seizing the vehicle, the suspect sped away but his escape ended abruptly when the taxi crashed a short distance from the scene under circumstances that remain unclear.

Following the crash, the suspect was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound. It is yet to be established whether the injury occurred before the crash, during the incident or afterwards. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police officers who responded to the scene conveyed the body to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The condition of the taxi driver was not immediately disclosed, although residents said he received medical attention after the attack.

Police have yet to issue an official statement on the incident or explain how the suspect sustained the fatal gunshot wound.

The incident has heightened concerns among residents about armed robbery attacks in densely populated communities across the capital.