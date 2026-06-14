Man collapses and dies in front of pharmacy at Abura in Cape Coast

Residents of Abura in Cape Coast were left in shock on Saturday evening, June 13, 2026, after an unidentified man believed to be in his 30s suddenly collapsed and died in front of NAT and Sons Pharmacy.

The tragic incident occurred between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., drawing the attention of residents and passersby in the area.

According to an eyewitness, the man appeared to be in severe distress and repeatedly complained of chest pain. Witnesses said he was heard shouting, "My heart, my heart," as he struggled to move around the area.

In an apparent attempt to seek relief, the man reportedly grabbed a sachet of water from a nearby vendor and quickly drank it. Despite this, his condition continued to worsen.

The eyewitness further disclosed that the man then made his way toward NAT and Sons Pharmacy, presumably in search of medical assistance. However, before he could receive any help, he suddenly collapsed in front of the facility.

Bystanders rushed to the scene, but efforts to assist him proved unsuccessful as he was pronounced dead on the spot.

Personnel from the Abura Police Command were notified and arrived at the scene shortly afterward. The body was subsequently conveyed to a mortuary for preservation and autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities say the deceased has not yet been identified, and investigations are currently underway to establish his identity and circumstances leading to the incident.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could help identify the deceased to contact the nearest police station.