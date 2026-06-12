Politics Has No Permanent Loyalty: Razak Kojo Opoku warns young politicians amid Wontumi's legal troubles

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, a political activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cautioned young politicians against what he described as blind loyalty to political figures, using the legal challenges facing the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, as a lesson.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Dr. Opoku urged emerging political actors to approach politics with caution, discipline and strategic thinking, warning that unwavering loyalty is often not reciprocated when difficulties arise.

According to him, many young supporters commit themselves fully to political leaders only to find themselves abandoned when those leaders face personal or legal challenges.

“Most times, the people you sacrifice for might not express the same energy when you find yourself in trouble,” he stated.

He argued that Chairman Wontumi's current legal challenges should serve as a reminder to young politicians to avoid becoming overly emotional in their defence of political figures and to focus instead on protecting their own interests and future.

Despite his cautionary remarks, Dr. Opoku expressed confidence that Chairman Wontumi would successfully overcome his legal challenges and avoid imprisonment.

He suggested that such an outcome would disappoint some individuals within the party whom he accused of quietly wishing for the Ashanti Regional Chairman's downfall.

Dr. Opoku also criticised those calling on Chairman Wontumi to withdraw from political discussions and concentrate solely on his legal matters. He argued that similar expectations had not been applied consistently to other politicians who remained active in public life while dealing with personal or legal issues.

His comments have generated debate within the NPP, with supporters divided over his assessment of loyalty, internal competition and political survival.

While some party members have described his remarks as a realistic warning to young politicians, others believe they could deepen tensions within the party at a time when discussions about leadership and future political ambitions are intensifying.

Chairman Wontumi remains one of the most influential figures within the NPP, particularly in the Ashanti Region, and developments surrounding his legal situation continue to attract significant public and political attention.

Dr. Opoku's intervention underscores a broader message about the realities of political life, arguing that loyalty alone does not guarantee support when challenges arise and that political alliances can quickly shift under pressure.