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Sun, 14 Jun 2026 Headlines

C/R: Missing UCC student found dead at Hutchland Beach 

  Sun, 14 Jun 2026
C/R: Missing UCC student found dead at Hutchland Beach

A 20-year-old Level 200 student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Innocentia Avinu, who had reportedly been missing for several days, has been found dead at Hutchland Beach near the university.

Chief Inspector Isaac Evans Ettie, Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, said the body was discovered at about 0300 hours on Friday, June 12, after it had been washed ashore.

He stated that the deceased was found in a prone position with blood oozing from the nose; however, a preliminary examination showed no signs of physical assault.

Chief Inspector Ettie said the identity of the deceased was initially unknown. Following an examination by the UCC District Police Command, the body was conveyed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

Family members later identified the deceased through a photograph at the police station on Saturday. In the company of the Dean of Students of UCC and officers of the Ghana Police Service, they subsequently confirmed her identity at the mortuary.

“The body was carefully inspected in the presence of the family members, and there were no physical marks on it,” Chief Inspector Ettie stated.

He assured the public that a thorough investigation was ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

GNA

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 6/14/2026 5:12:20 PM

Another reports says one of her breasts was missing.

Comments1
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