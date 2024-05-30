Limited Voter Registration: EC’s claim of coral draw causing errors deceptive, fraudulent — Election Watch Ghana

The Electoral Commission of Ghana’s claim that errors in the figures produced in the just ended limited voters registration were caused by Corel Draw deceptive, Election Watch Ghana has alleged.

According to the group, the EC’s systems are integrated and run on operating systems that enable seamless data transfer and synchronization narrative, hence making it impossible for software applications to be the cause of errors.

In a statement issued, it described it as a blatant attempt to deceive the public and perpetuate a fraudulent narrative.

It maintained that the alleged stolen BVR were the cause of the errors and that attempts to shift blame to software applications are unacceptable.

Read full statement below:

Electoral Commission’s Deception Exposed: A Threat to Democracy and Development

The Electoral Commission’s (EC) recent claims regarding errors and software applications are a blatant attempt to deceive the public and perpetuate a fraudulent narrative. We are compelled to correct these lies and set the record straight.

The Errors Commission’s claim that errors were caused by Corel Draw, which they have since replaced with Excel, is a clear display of technical ignorance and incompetence. Their systems are integrated and run on operating systems that enable seamless data transfer and synchronization, making it impossible for software applications to be the cause of errors.

Furthermore, the ECS consistent display of ignorance regarding their technical capabilities is alarming and threatens the very foundation of our democracy and development as a Republic. We will not stand idly by while they undermine our electoral process with their deception.

The power struggle among the ECS top brass – Jean Adukwei Mensah, Dr. Bossman Asare, Samuel Tettey, and Serebour – is evident in their contradictory statements and actions, further compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

We correct the ECS false narrative as follows:

The stolen BVR kits are in the custody of rogue elements working in cahoots with the EC, and the errors are a direct result of the compromised data from these kits.

The EC’s attempts to shift blame to software applications are unacceptable and raise serious questions about their ability to manage the electoral process effectively.

We will not be taken for granted, and we will not accept any further deception from the EC. We deserve intellectual respect, and we will not be treated like ignorant citizens.

Just like Excel and Corel DRAW serve different primary functions but can be used together in various ways, the ECS technical capabilities and integrity should complement each other, not compromise the electoral process. We demand transparency, accountability, and a restoration of trust in our electoral process.

We urge the EC to come clean and tell the truth about their errors and the stolen BVR kits. The integrity of our electoral process is at stake, and we will not allow them to compromise it further.

P.O. BOX C01019 TEMA

SIgned....... ..... .

Mark Ewusi Arkoh

Convener (PNC NAT’L YOUTH ORG)

Signed.. ....... .

Jude Balma.

Convener (GCPP NAT’L YOUTH ORG)