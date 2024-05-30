ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Limited Voter Registration: EC’s claim of coral draw causing errors deceptive, fraudulent — Election Watch Ghana

By Simon Tetteh || Contributor
Elections Limited Voter Registration: ECs claim of coral draw causing errors deceptive, fraudulent — Election Watch Ghana
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission of Ghana’s claim that errors in the figures produced in the just ended limited voters registration were caused by Corel Draw deceptive, Election Watch Ghana has alleged.

According to the group, the EC’s systems are integrated and run on operating systems that enable seamless data transfer and synchronization narrative, hence making it impossible for software applications to be the cause of errors.

In a statement issued, it described it as a blatant attempt to deceive the public and perpetuate a fraudulent narrative.

It maintained that the alleged stolen BVR were the cause of the errors and that attempts to shift blame to software applications are unacceptable.

Read full statement below:
Electoral Commission’s Deception Exposed: A Threat to Democracy and Development

The Electoral Commission’s (EC) recent claims regarding errors and software applications are a blatant attempt to deceive the public and perpetuate a fraudulent narrative. We are compelled to correct these lies and set the record straight.

The Errors Commission’s claim that errors were caused by Corel Draw, which they have since replaced with Excel, is a clear display of technical ignorance and incompetence. Their systems are integrated and run on operating systems that enable seamless data transfer and synchronization, making it impossible for software applications to be the cause of errors.

Furthermore, the ECS consistent display of ignorance regarding their technical capabilities is alarming and threatens the very foundation of our democracy and development as a Republic. We will not stand idly by while they undermine our electoral process with their deception.

The power struggle among the ECS top brass – Jean Adukwei Mensah, Dr. Bossman Asare, Samuel Tettey, and Serebour – is evident in their contradictory statements and actions, further compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

We correct the ECS false narrative as follows:

The stolen BVR kits are in the custody of rogue elements working in cahoots with the EC, and the errors are a direct result of the compromised data from these kits.

The EC’s attempts to shift blame to software applications are unacceptable and raise serious questions about their ability to manage the electoral process effectively.

We will not be taken for granted, and we will not accept any further deception from the EC. We deserve intellectual respect, and we will not be treated like ignorant citizens.

Just like Excel and Corel DRAW serve different primary functions but can be used together in various ways, the ECS technical capabilities and integrity should complement each other, not compromise the electoral process. We demand transparency, accountability, and a restoration of trust in our electoral process.

We urge the EC to come clean and tell the truth about their errors and the stolen BVR kits. The integrity of our electoral process is at stake, and we will not allow them to compromise it further.

P.O. BOX C01019 TEMA
SIgned....... ..... .
Mark Ewusi Arkoh
Convener (PNC NAT’L YOUTH ORG)
Signed.. ....... .
Jude Balma.
Convener (GCPP NAT’L YOUTH ORG)

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Leaked tape: My goodness! Godfred Dames behaviour makes me sick; who in his right conscience can defend this —Kwesi Pratt Leaked tape: My goodness! Godfred Dame’s behaviour makes me sick; who in his rig...

3 hours ago

'I don't mind going to jail in Nsawam or anywhere' — Martin Amidu refuses to apologize, calls for public hearing to expose Speaker Bagbin 'I don't mind going to jail in Nsawam or anywhere' — Martin Amidu refuses to apo...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian artiste and entrepreneur, D-Black Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has the lowest economy I’ve ever witnessed; cedi keeps deprec...

3 hours ago

LilWin accident: I knew the car was an out-of-control, speed demon;I told him it could kill —Previous owner LilWin accident: I knew the car was an ‘out-of-control, speed demon;’I told him ...

3 hours ago

Ahiagbah Election 2024: Voltarians will vote based on vision, not sentiment — Ahiagbah to...

3 hours ago

Kwabere East: Suspected ritualist amputates hand of a corpse at Dumanfo Kwabere East: Suspected ritualist amputates hand of a corpse at Dumanfo

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party NPP. Election 2024: Bawumia will establish free zones, create more jobs; Mahama has n...

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Allegations against Godfred Dame deeply concerning, must be thoroughly investigated – Ato Forson Ambulance case: Allegations against Godfred Dame deeply concerning, must be thor...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Ambulance purchase trial: Ato Forson petitions CJ for live broadcast of subseque...

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Allow the public to witness my trial firsthand — Ato Forson request live broadcast Ambulance case: Allow the public to witness my trial firsthand — Ato Forson requ...

Just in....
body-container-line