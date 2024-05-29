WANEP, NPC launches NERG for peaceful elections

The West African Network for Peace Building (WANEP) and the National Peace Council (NPC) have launched the National Election Response Group (NERG) ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

The NERG is comprised of representatives from various institutions, including WANEP, NPC, the Electoral Commission (EC), the National Commission for Civic Education, the Police Service, the Ministry of Interior, ten civil society organizations, and other stakeholder institutions.

The NERG will monitor election-related activities that could incite violence, including voter registration irregularities, electoral violence, misinformation, intimidation of women and political parties, street protests, and extreme forms of violence. The aim is to proactively ensure peaceful and transparent elections.

In an interview, Mrs. Levinia Addae-Mensah, Deputy Director/Program Director for WANEP, explained that the National Early Warning System, established in communities across the country, will support the NERG in detecting issues considered threats to the country during the elections. This system will allow responsible agencies to take timely action.

"In light of recent challenges during the voter registration exercise, the establishment of NERG is a welcome development," she said.

She emphasized that the NERG, in collaboration with stakeholders, will work before, during, and after the elections to address any unforeseen challenges.

Deputy Minister for Interior Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah, speaking on behalf of the sector minister, assured that the ministry will ensure security agencies execute their mandate professionally. She warned that any individual or group found guilty of disrupting the election process will face legal consequences.

"With God, the police, fire, immigration, and all other security services will protect and ensure there is peace. Anybody who attempts to mar the exercise, the law will not spare you, no matter who you are or where you come from."

She further urged the youth not to be influenced by money or engage in election violence.