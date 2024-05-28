ModernGhana logo
Worawora Government Hospital, Star Oil Ghana Ltd celebrate National Emergency Medicine Day in grand style

By Swanqy Jay II Contributor
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Worawora Government Hospital and Star Oil Ghana Ltd marked National Emergency Day with a special celebration, themed "Climate Change is an Emergency Too".

As part of its 25th anniversary, Star Oil Ltd refurbished and handed over the hospital's accident and emergency unit.

The event was chaired by the Member of Parliament for Biakoye Constituency, Hon. Kwadwo Aboagye Nyampong.

CEO of Star Oil, Mr. Vincent Kaledzi (Togbe Honametor I), expressed his long-held desire to support the hospital, highlighting previous renovations to the pediatric unit and now the emergency unit. He pledged ongoing support, emphasizing Star Oil's commitment to the community.

Dr. Osei Kuffour Affreh, Director of Health Services for the Oti Region, stressed the importance of equal access to medical services and community-based emergency care. He highlighted the need for skillful staff to provide timely interventions and announced the training of 44 staff members in cardiovascular disease management.

Dr. Joseph Mawunyo Aƒɛadido, Medical Superintendent of Worawora Government Hospital, expressed gratitude to Star Oil for the renovation, praising the tireless efforts of emergency medicine professionals and acknowledging the hospital's frontline warriors.

The renovated emergency unit includes a triage area, conference hall, and waiting area, valued at thousands of cedis. This collaboration demonstrates a commitment to quality healthcare and community support.

Some dignitaries in attendance were Sarpong Oppong,Damasus Ayamga, Evelyn Ansah, Nana Aworewaa Sarfoa II, Barima Owusu Afari, Arimiyaw Tanko, amongst others.

