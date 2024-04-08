ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.04.2024 Headlines

Alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo: ASEPA invokes RTI, demands details of ‘secret’ 3 hours meeting

Alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo: ASEPA invokes RTI, demands details of secret 3 hours meeting
08.04.2024 LISTEN

Questions have arisen over an alleged secret meeting between officials from Ghana's state-owned Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Ghanaian-based Chinese oil company Sentuo regarding a possible sale of TOR.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), a local accountability group, has invoked the country's Right to Information law demanding disclosure over the nature and outcomes of the 3-hour meeting held at TOR's premises on Thursday, April 4.

"We received a whistle-blower alert that there was on ongoing meeting between the management of Tema Oil Refinery and the management of the Chinese owned private oil refinery Sentuo Oil Refinery Ltd allegedly to discuss the sale of the national refinery to Sentuo," said ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson in a statement dated April 8.

Thompson questioned why neither TOR nor Sentuo have reported on the meeting publicly.

“TOR as a public institution owes a duty of care to the citizens and as such must ensure that it exercises the optimum level of transparency required under the laws of Ghana in all its operations and management,” stated ASEPA

ASEPA's RTI request asks TOR and Sentuo to disclose the content discussed in the meeting and "what the ramifications are for the future of TOR."

The group noted there was a "large celebration" at Sentuo's premises following the 3 hour gathering, fueling speculation about a possible deal.

48202424228-k5grj7u3h1-img2340.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 minute ago

2024 elections: 74 voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading with 54.3 — Poll 2024 elections: ‘74% voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading ...

1 minute ago

Nigeria's central bank bans use of foreign currency as collateral for Naira loans Nigeria's central bank bans use of foreign currency as collateral for Naira loan...

1 minute ago

Dumsor: The lights will stay on — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians Dumsor: ‘The lights will stay on’ — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Demolished houses at Adjiringanor not ordered by Second Lady's family but court orders — Report Demolished houses at Adjiringanor not ordered by Second Lady's family but court ...

2 hours ago

Alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo: ASEPA invokes RTI, demands details of secret 3 hours meeting Alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo: ASEPA invokes RTI, demands details of ‘secret’ 3 ...

2 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison You can be prosecuted if you suddenly acquire unexplained wealth – BoG warn Ghan...

2 hours ago

April 8: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to 1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank April 8: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to $1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank

5 hours ago

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi ‘NDC provided textbooks before laptops unlike NPP’ — Sammy Gyamfi fires back at ...

6 hours ago

Cyclist embarks on journey from Bolga to Accra Cyclist embarks on journey from Bolga to Accra  

6 hours ago

Cocoa farmers unhappy with 58.26 price increase Cocoa farmers unhappy with 58.26% price increase 

Just in....
body-container-line