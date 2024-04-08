Alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo: ASEPA invokes RTI, demands details of ‘secret’ 3 hours meeting

08.04.2024 LISTEN

Questions have arisen over an alleged secret meeting between officials from Ghana's state-owned Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Ghanaian-based Chinese oil company Sentuo regarding a possible sale of TOR.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), a local accountability group, has invoked the country's Right to Information law demanding disclosure over the nature and outcomes of the 3-hour meeting held at TOR's premises on Thursday, April 4.

"We received a whistle-blower alert that there was on ongoing meeting between the management of Tema Oil Refinery and the management of the Chinese owned private oil refinery Sentuo Oil Refinery Ltd allegedly to discuss the sale of the national refinery to Sentuo," said ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson in a statement dated April 8.

Thompson questioned why neither TOR nor Sentuo have reported on the meeting publicly.

“TOR as a public institution owes a duty of care to the citizens and as such must ensure that it exercises the optimum level of transparency required under the laws of Ghana in all its operations and management,” stated ASEPA

ASEPA's RTI request asks TOR and Sentuo to disclose the content discussed in the meeting and "what the ramifications are for the future of TOR."

The group noted there was a "large celebration" at Sentuo's premises following the 3 hour gathering, fueling speculation about a possible deal.