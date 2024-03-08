Modern Ghana logo
Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has described the United States' stance on Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill as annoying and disrespectful.

According to the renowned journalist, US teaching Ghana about human rights is annoying.

He argues that they would not have done so in the era of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President.

Kwesi Pratt, during Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" morning show, vented his frustration at the U.S., stating, "The Americans are very annoying.

“We have allowed it. They just don't respect us," he fumes.

He pointed to perceived hypocrisy in American laws, citing examples of its stance on polygamy and racism.

Expressing his disgust over the U.S. criticism of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Mr. Pratt emphasized the need for Ghana to make its own decisions without external pressure.

"Whether LGBT is good or bad, let us decide that on our own, not under pressure," he stated.

Drawing a historical parallel, Kwesi Pratt expressed a longing for the era of Kwame Nkrumah, suggesting that the late Ghanaian leader, who played a key role in securing independence for the country, would not have tolerated such interference.

"Are we going back to slavery or what?...where is Kwame Nkrumah? Kwame Nkrumah didn't die at the correct time at all. Could you say this in the face of Kwame Nkrumah?" Pratt lamented.

