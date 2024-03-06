Independence without prosperity meaningless — Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong 

Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has called for the suspension of Ghana's Independence Day celebrations “until there is measurable prosperity” in the country.

She said the prosperous nation and self-reliance envisioned by forbearers of the State had not been attained 67 years after independence hence the need for a change in the nation's governance and public service.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Nana Frimpomaa cited among other things, corruption and the disregard for the Oath of Office by successive leaders as some factors of the country's slow progress.

“Our ancestors fought not just for independence, but for a prosperous future secured through self-reliance yet we stand 67 years later and the fruit of this prosperity is still out of reach for many, partly due to the vast resources drained by corruption.

“Where are the affordable housing, where are the jobs, where are the factories, where are the film industries, where are the State hotels?” she asked.

Nana Frimpomaa, therefore, urged the country to move beyond political rhetoric and also proposed what she called the “Sacred Oath of Allegiance” for political leaders, which she believed would make leaders more committed to citizens.

As part of the advocacy, the flagbearer aspirant demonstrated the 'Sacred Oath of Allegiance' by pouring libation with water at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and the Independence Square on Wednesday morning in the presence of some party supporters and sympathisers.

The '” revolutionary oath”, she explained, would help “combat corruption and purify the political landscape and make leaders deliver on their promise to all citizens.”

She said the Oath was “a call on every Ghanaian leader to live by the principles of integrity, transparency, and a relentless commitment to the nation's welfare.”

Pointing out the essence of public service and leadership, Nana Frimpomaa called for a reflection on the “true meaning” of Independence Day celebrations, stressing that “Independence without prosperity is meaningless”.

“This is a moment for genuine change, for promises to be matched with decisive actions and for reigniting the nation's promise through a profound commitment to its people.

“This Independence Day, let us commit anew to a form of governance and public service that genuinely seeks to enhance the prosperity and welfare of every Ghanaian. Together, let us build a future where promises are kept, and the dream of a better Ghana for all becomes reality,” she noted.

The “Sacred Oath of Allegiance” campaign, she said was dedicated to “actualising the dream of Ghana's Independence, where every citizen can thrive, supported by leaders who prioritise the well-being of their people above all.”

“The welfare of our people is our chief pride; it is by this that my government (CPP) will be asked to be judged,” she stated.

