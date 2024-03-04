Modern Ghana logo
We’re mediators, we don’t have position on anti-gay bill – Peace Council

Rev. Dr. Eric Adu-Gyamfi, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, has clarified that his outfit serves as a mediator and remains impartial on matters concerning the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi stated that they have not taken a stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

He stressed the necessity of the group maintaining neutrality after being approached by stakeholders on the issue and mentioned that they are monitoring the situation.

“We don't have a position on the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill because we are mediators, we don't take sides on issues like this. There are several issues that have come to us that people expected us to take sides, but realized it was important to remain neutral when they later came for conflict resolution. We are waiting to see how things will unfold, so we know whether to mediate or intervene in the event of a conflict,” the Chairman of the National Peace Council said on TV3.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament approved the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Act, 2024, which criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

The bill's passage has attracted criticism from various stakeholders, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to assent to the bill.

—— citinewsroom

