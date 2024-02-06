Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Truck driver in Amasaman accident arrested

Social News Truck driver in Amasaman accident arrested
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The driver of the truck involved in a crash yesterday with a Sprinter bus around the China Mall stretch of the Amasaman-Nsawam road, has been arrested by the police.

The driver’s mate, who sustained injuries and was referred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, for medical attention, did not go to the Hospital.

On Monday, February 5, 2024, a road crash involving a Tipper Truck and a Sprinter bus occurred around the China Mall stretch of the Amasaman-Nsawam road.

According to eyewitnesses, the Sprinter bus had encountered a pothole and was slowing down when the Truck, reported to have failed brake, hit the Sprinter from behind before landing on its top.

Seven passengers lost their lives, with six others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, Mr Bernard Fiifi Polley, Hospital Administrator, Ga West Municipal Hospital, Amasaman, said at about 1630 hours on Monday, a KIA Truck accompanied by a Police Officer rushed to the health facility with 13 accident victims.

He said the victims were received at the Emergency Unit, however, upon assessment, seven were dead on arrival and were sent to the Police Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The Administrator said the remaining six (four females and two males) sustained varying degrees of injury.

He said one of the two male victims who was a Police Officer, was referred to the Police Hospital upon request.

Another female who sustained minor injuries was treated and discharged the same evening.

Mr Polley said the Hospital decided to refer the remaining four victims (three females and one male—the truck driver's mate) to the 37 Military Hospital, however, all four victims unanimously opted to be referred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge.

He said their request was granted and a referral note was issued to them.

However, he said a follow up today indicated that only the three female victims were on admission at the Ridge Hospital.

When GNA visited the Hospital, the three female victims – Ms Amanda Aboagyewaa, 24, her sister, Tahiru Adama, 23, and Ms Edina Boateng, were on admission.

Ms Aboagyewaa said the Sprinter bus was travelling from Pokuase to Kade when the incident happened.

“We live at Kade. We came to Accra for our grandmother's funeral. We were going back when we had the accident,” she said.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We are working to address your overbilling challenges – ECG assures Akosombo dam spillage victims We are working to address your overbilling challenges – ECG assures Akosombo dam...

2 hours ago

Ghana wishes you strength, a complete recovery from your cancer – Akufo-Addo to King Charles III Ghana wishes you strength, a complete recovery from your cancer – Akufo-Addo to ...

2 hours ago

Akufo Addo to deliver his penultimate SONA on February 27 — Majority Leader Akufo Addo to deliver his penultimate SONA on February 27 — Majority Leader  

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama GJA’s media blackout on Yendi MP a step in upholding press integrity — PRINPAG

2 hours ago

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapongleft and Professor Kwesi Yankah NPP primaries: ‘Make amends with Asenso Boakye after bitter Bantama contest’ — P...

2 hours ago

Prof Kwesi Yankahleft and Bantama MP, Francis Asenso Boakye Asenso Boakye’s Bantama NPP primary victory largely due to his ‘son of Konkonte ...

2 hours ago

Shun activities that may destroy peace and stability — ECOWAS on Senegals election postponement ‘Shun activities that may destroy peace and stability’ — ECOWAS on Senegal’s ele...

2 hours ago

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP ‘I'm back in full swing to serve my constituents, Ghana’ — James Gyakye Quayson

2 hours ago

Our husbands no longer touch us at night — Nigerian women protest frequent power outages ‘Our husbands no longer touch us at night’ — Nigerian women protest frequent pow...

3 hours ago

Professional groups say a 24-hour economy is doablein Ghana Professional groups say a 24-hour economy is doable in Ghana

Just in....
body-container-line