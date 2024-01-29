Modern Ghana logo
Stop using classrooms as smoking areas and place of convenience – NACOC

29.01.2024 LISTEN

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has advised the general public especially persons with drug use disorders to refrain from using public schools for their illegal activities, including smoking and as a place of convenience.

The NCC, in a statement on Monday, January 29, 2024, stated that it has observed that some people use public school classrooms as bedrooms, smoking areas, and even as places of convenience.

“The Narcotics Control Commission has observed with grave concern the indiscriminate invasion and use of schools, particularly public schools, by persons known to be involved in drug use disorders across the country. The classrooms are used as a place of trade, bedroom, and smoking area and even as a place of convenience. Persons with drug use disorder exhibit propensities, which pose security, public health, and safety risks to students, and hinder their academics.”

The Commission revealed its readiness to work with other key stakeholders to clamp down on the menace.

It also assured parents, teachers, and students of its commitment to addressing the issue and dealing with perpetrators to promote academic activities.

“The Commission is also working with key stakeholders such as the Metro, Municipal and District Assemblies, Ghana Police Service, Traditional Leaders, Christian Council, Ministry of Education, and Ghana Education Service to ensure that the looming threat is mitigated. Parents, teachers, and students are also assured that the Commission will work tirelessly and collaboratively to address the issue of perpetrators exploiting public schools and classrooms for their illicit drug activities.”

