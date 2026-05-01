Storm rips through Apolonia, injures 11 and destroys over 60 shops

A violent windstorm hit Apolonia in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality Tuesday afternoon, injuring 11 people and destroying more than 60 container shops.

The 20-minute storm struck at about 1:30 pm after heavy clouds formed over the area, according to a preliminary situational report by Francis Kwesi Badu-Mello, Deputy Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation.

“The storm was brief but extremely intense,” the report said.

Roofs were ripped off over 60 container shops, with several containers blown onto the main Apolonia–Katamanso road, obstructing traffic.

Residential buildings, a school, and two churches also suffered severe damage, leaving some residents homeless. Tree branches were scattered across the area and electricity supply was disrupted in parts of the community.

Eleven people, including three children, sustained injuries and were sent to a nearby health facility. All victims were in stable condition, the report said, with injuries mainly from storm impact.

NADMO staff from the ZEKKAS Zonal Office reached the scene at about 4:30 pm and met Assembly members and local leaders already coordinating response efforts.

Mr Joseph Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for the area, also visited the site and the injured at the clinic.

He said immediate actions taken included psychosocial support for victims, advice for displaced persons to seek shelter with relatives, and partial clearing of the road to restore vehicular movement.

NADMO also conducted public safety education, urging residents to avoid weak structures, hanging trees, and damaged buildings.

Preliminary estimates put losses at several million Ghana cedis, with widespread destruction of small businesses, homes, educational and religious facilities.

NADMO recommended urgent clearance of debris, emergency relief including food, roofing sheets and mosquito nets, trimming of dangerous trees, demolition of unstable structures, structural assessments, and restoration of power.

“There is an urgent need for coordinated intervention to support residents to re-roof and rebuild,” Mr Badu-Mello said. “The safety of residents remains paramount.”

A comprehensive assessment will be conducted on Wednesday, April 29, with a detailed follow-up report to be submitted, NADMO official said.

GNA