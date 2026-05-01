Illegal fishing: Artisanal Fisherman alleges bribery of observers, calls for military on trawlers

An artisanal fisherman in charge of the Tema Manhean Landing Beach, Yasser Arafat-Ali, has called on the government to deploy military personnel on board industrial fishing vessels to clamp down on illegal practices at sea.

According to him, weak enforcement has allowed destructive fishing activities by some industrial operators to persist, contributing to the rapid depletion of fish stocks and threatening the sustainability of the sector.

He made the call at the Tema Canoe Basin in Tema Newtown when the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, announced the 2026 fishing closed season schedule.

Mr. Arafat-Ali argued that although illegal practices exist within the artisanal sector, they are largely driven by economic hardship and dwindling catches, adding that stricter control of industrial trawlers would ease the pressure on local fishers.

He explained that activities such as habitat destruction by industrial vessels have significantly reduced fish availability along the coast, leaving many artisanal fishers struggling to sustain their livelihoods.

The fisherman further alleged complicity among some fisheries observers assigned to monitor industrial vessels, claiming they are sometimes bribed to overlook illegal activities, including the transshipment of fish at sea.

“In some cases, observers are paid to stay ashore while vessels operate without supervision,” he indicated, insisting that the presence of military personnel on board would serve as a stronger deterrent.

Mr. Arafat-Ali also raised concerns about the harvesting of juvenile fish and small pelagic species such as anchovies by industrial fleets, warning that the practice disrupts the marine ecosystem and undermines the availability of more valuable fish species.

Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism about recent government interventions, particularly the enforcement of the 12-nautical-mile inshore exclusion zone, noting that strict adherence could help replenish fish stocks and support the recovery of the fishing industry.

Source: GNA