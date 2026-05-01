Mahama recommends automatic employment for female NSS personnel for role in power restoration

President John Dramani Mahama has called for the immediate employment of a female National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel who distinguished herself during emergency response efforts following the recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation.

The recommendation was made when the President toured the facility on Thursday, April 30, to assess the extent of damage and commend engineers and technical teams for their rapid response in restoring the electricity supply.

During the visit, Mahama highlighted the exceptional contribution of the young NSS staff member, noting that her dedication and professionalism stood out at a critical moment when the national grid was under pressure. He stressed that individuals who demonstrate such commitment to national service deserve recognition and support to advance their careers.

The President further praised the coordinated efforts of engineers and other personnel whose swift intervention helped stabilise power supply within a short time after the incident.

Also speaking during the tour, Energy Minister John Jinapor commended the technical teams for their resilience and tireless work in resolving the crisis. He revealed that MTN Ghana has pledged a donation of GH₵1 million worth of airtime and data to the engineers involved, in recognition of their dedication.

The fire at the Akosombo substation, operated by Ghana Grid Company, caused disruptions to power supply in several parts of the country, prompting urgent intervention from stakeholders within the energy sector.

Power has since been restored, with authorities assuring the public of continued efforts to strengthen infrastructure and prevent similar occurrences in the future.