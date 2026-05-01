Windstorm kills one, injures 19 and displaces hundreds in Binduri

One person has lost her life with 19 others injured, and several people displaced following a windstorm that swept through the Binduri District last Friday, April 24, 2026.

The storm, which struck communities including Kuloko, Yaligun, and Bazua, caused widespread destruction, ripping off roofs, collapsing buildings, and leaving many families homeless.

Many houses were destroyed, while four public school buildings had their roofs ripped off.

Some of the displaced residents are currently seeking refuge with relatives and in public buildings, while the injured are receiving treatment at nearby health facilities.

The storm also brought down numerous electricity poles and damaged key infrastructure, including the Assemblies of God Church and the Church of Pentecost building at Kuloko.

Reverend Francis Akurubilla, the Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Kuloko, described the situation as devastating but expressed faith amid the tragedy.

“In all things, we give thanks,” he said.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation, led by Madam Rebecca Hasmatu Akolgo, Upper East Regional Director, together with Mr Martin Ariku, Binduri, District Chief Executive, and some security personnel, have toured the affected communities to assess the extent of the damage.

Madam Akolgo described the incident as “sad” and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family, urging residents to remain resilient in the face of the disaster.

She also advised homeowners and managers of public facilities to inspect and reinforce their structures ahead of the windy season.

On his part, Mr Ariku said the government was deeply concerned about the situation and assured that the Assembly would collaborate with non-governmental organisations to support affected persons.

He further appealed to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company and the Volta River Authority to urgently address fallen electricity poles and secure exposed cables to prevent further harm.

The authorities say assessments are ongoing as efforts continue to mobilise relief support for victims.

GNA