May Day: Ghanaian workers confronted with worsening hardship under Mahama — Minority

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has raised concerns over what it describes as worsening conditions for Ghanaian workers under the John Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress administration.

The caucus says workers across key sectors are facing job insecurity, salary delays, and economic pressure, which it argues is undermining livelihoods and national productivity.

The concerns were contained in a statement issued on Friday, May 1, and signed by Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East and Ranking Member of the Committee on Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions.

“It is deeply troubling that at a time when we ought to honour and support our workers, they are instead confronted with worsening hardship under the administration led by John Dramani Mahama,” the statement read in part.

It added that cocoa farmers, teachers, and health professionals are among the most affected groups, citing issues such as low producer prices, salary arrears, and job insecurity.

“Cocoa farmers, who are the backbone of our agricultural exports, continue to grapple with declining and uncompetitive producer prices, eroding incomes and threatening livelihoods in cocoa-growing communities,” it noted.

The Minority further pointed to delays in salary payments for teachers and healthcare professionals.

The New Patriotic Party lawmakers called on government to urgently address wage arrears, protect jobs, and ensure fair remuneration across all sectors.

The Minority further urged labour unions to remain united in defending the welfare of its members.