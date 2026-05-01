Macroeconomic stability incomplete if it does not improve livelihoods — TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has urged government to ensure that macroeconomic stability translates into improved living conditions for Ghanaian workers, insisting that economic gains must reflect in jobs and incomes.

The union cautioned that stability without job creation and better livelihoods remains incomplete, stressing that unemployment and poor-quality jobs continue to affect a large segment of the working population.

Speaking at the 2026 National May Day celebration held on Friday, May 1, Secretary General of the TUC, Joshua Ansah, argued that despite years of economic growth and relative stability in inflation and exchange rates, Ghana’s labour market has failed to produce sufficient quality jobs.

“Stability without livelihoods is incomplete. An economy that grows while workers remain insecure is not yet an economy that has fulfilled its social purpose,” he stated.

Mr. Ansah said youth unemployment remains high, with many graduates struggling to secure jobs years after completing school, while a significant number of workers remain in informal and insecure employment.

He also expressed concern about low wages, weak pension systems, and rising labour rights violations, calling for urgent reforms in employment policy and labour regulations.

The TUC further urged government to prioritise job creation, industrial transformation, and private sector support, while addressing high lending rates and low productivity challenges.

It also called for stronger social dialogue between government, employers, and organised labour to address the country’s deepening employment challenges.