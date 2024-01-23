Drifting away from Kwame Nkrumah’s principles is the cause of unemployment – Julius Malema

Founder and leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema says Ghana and Africa’s struggles are a result of the departure from the principles of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

According to the prominent South African politician, unemployment remains a thing in Ghana and other parts of the continent because governments have decided to depart from the principles of state-led development which was championed by the late Kwame Nkrumah.

“Well, if you drift away from Nkrumah’s principles of state-led development and you prioritise privatization of strategic sectors of the economy, you’ll never address the issue of unemployment because the interest of business is to maximize on profit and every time you privatise something strategic, the first victims of privatization is the workers,” Julius Malema told Joy News on Tuesday.

He continued, “They remove the workers in order to maximize on profit. So, if we have a state-led corrupt-free development then you’re guaranteed to absorb as many people as possible because that role of the state is not to make profit, it’s to generate sufficient resources to finance its social responsibility programmes.”

Julius Malema will this afternoon speak at the national dialogue on Pan-Africanism organised by the Arise Ghana Youth Movement.

According to the leader of Economic Freedom Fighters, he is happy to be in Ghana for the dialogue to discuss issues relating to Pan-Africanism and the economic emancipation of Africa.

He proposes that African countries must come together to deal with imperialist and colonial forces.

“The democracy in Ghana is very old compared to other democracies on the continent but the means of production are still old by those who previously colonized us. And how do we go beyond that because political freedom without economic emancipation is meaningless and this type of engagement seeks to ensure that the people of the continent are aware that if we stand divided, only the imperialist and colonial forces stand to benefit. The unity of Africa is a threat to the enemies of Africa,” Julius Malema said.