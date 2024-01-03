03.01.2024 LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on Ghanaian youth to vote for him in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Addressing the congregation of the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church in Tamale on New Year’s Eve, Mahama expressed concerns about the hardships faced by Ghanaians under the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He acknowledged the frustrations of many youth who believe there is no future for them in the current circumstances.

“I want to leave you with a message of hope. Our country Ghana is going through a crisis. And there are many of you, especially the youth, who believe that there’s no future.

“I meet a lot of our youth, and it is like there’s no future here for them. And so they won’t even bother to vote. Please, I beg you, cast your votes on December 7, 2024,” Mahama urged.

The former president emphasized that despite the challenges, Ghanaians should not give up on the country.

He assured them that God has not given up on Ghana and encouraged citizens to exercise their voting rights to bring about positive change.

“Never give up on your country. God is not finished with Ghana yet. We are going through a crisis, but he has not given up on us.

“There are times when God uses experiences not only to test us but also to give us a learning experience. Sometimes, we go through tribulations, but it does not mean we must throw up our hands in despair and give up.

“Never give up. We must continue to battle, and work hard until we achieve the objectives we set for ourselves. Let’s continue to have hope and believe that God’s plan for Ghana is not over,” Mahama stated.

He urged Ghanaians to look forward to the opportunity to vote in the December 2024 elections, expressing confidence in Ghana.

“We are supposed to be the black star of Africa; today, that black star has fallen on the ground. But I can assure you that that black star will rise again,” Mahama affirmed.