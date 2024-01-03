Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
03.01.2024 Headlines

2024 elections: Ghana is going through crisis, the youth believe there’s no future; I beg you to vote for me for change — Mahama

2024 elections: Ghana is going through crisis, the youth believe theres no future; I beg you to vote for me for change —Mahama
03.01.2024 LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on Ghanaian youth to vote for him in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Addressing the congregation of the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church in Tamale on New Year’s Eve, Mahama expressed concerns about the hardships faced by Ghanaians under the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He acknowledged the frustrations of many youth who believe there is no future for them in the current circumstances.

“I want to leave you with a message of hope. Our country Ghana is going through a crisis. And there are many of you, especially the youth, who believe that there’s no future.

“I meet a lot of our youth, and it is like there’s no future here for them. And so they won’t even bother to vote. Please, I beg you, cast your votes on December 7, 2024,” Mahama urged.

The former president emphasized that despite the challenges, Ghanaians should not give up on the country.

He assured them that God has not given up on Ghana and encouraged citizens to exercise their voting rights to bring about positive change.

“Never give up on your country. God is not finished with Ghana yet. We are going through a crisis, but he has not given up on us.

“There are times when God uses experiences not only to test us but also to give us a learning experience. Sometimes, we go through tribulations, but it does not mean we must throw up our hands in despair and give up.

“Never give up. We must continue to battle, and work hard until we achieve the objectives we set for ourselves. Let’s continue to have hope and believe that God’s plan for Ghana is not over,” Mahama stated.

He urged Ghanaians to look forward to the opportunity to vote in the December 2024 elections, expressing confidence in Ghana.

“We are supposed to be the black star of Africa; today, that black star has fallen on the ground. But I can assure you that that black star will rise again,” Mahama affirmed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Late renowned Waakye seller, Auntie Muni Auntie Muni: Popular Waakye seller who never argue with customers for 35 years d...

2 hours ago

AR: House-help murders her Madam after stealing her 5,600 at Ayigya A/R: House-help murders her Madam after stealing her $5,600 at Ayigya

2 hours ago

AR: 3 persons butchered to death in communal clash between youth of Bronkong and Afrancho A/R: 3 persons butchered to death in communal clash between youth of Bronkong an...

2 hours ago

2024 General Election: Mudslinging, machoism, and destruction of bill boards wont help anyone – Prof. Gyampo 2024 General Election: Mudslinging, machoism, and destruction of bill boards won...

2 hours ago

The road ahead is challenging but NDC will surely come to power to change the country – Mahama The road ahead is challenging but NDC will surely come to power to change the co...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos directive for an audit of GRA-SML deal is just a whitewashing attempt – Ato Forson Akufo-Addo’s directive for an audit of GRA-SML deal is just a whitewashing attem...

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu Akufo-Addo’s order of an audit into GRA-SML deal not credible; he won’t take act...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo attempting to whitewash GRASML contract with his audit order — Ato Forson Akufo-Addo attempting to whitewash GRA/SML contract with his audit order — Ato F...

2 hours ago

Robbers on Walewale-Sariba road kills 62-year-old man Robbers on Walewale-Sariba road kills 62-year-old man

3 hours ago

Dambai: Another man shot dead at Shiare Dambai: Another man shot dead at Shiare

Just in....
body-container-line