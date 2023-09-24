Larabanga mosque not collapsed – Managers

Managers of the Larabanga mosque in the Savannah region have called on the public to disregard reports of the collapse of the building.

News on social media earlier this week suggested that the mosque collapsed after a rainstorm, but this has turned out to be false.

When Citi News visited the mosque on Sunday, September 24, 2023, the mosque was in good shape with both local and international tourists visiting.

Seidu Bashiru, a tour guide in an interview with Citi News, said it was rather similar design of the mosque in Bole that collapsed on Sunday, September 17.

The Larabanga Mosque is a mosque built in the Sudanese architectural style in the community of Larabanga in the west Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

It is the oldest mosque in the country and one of the oldest in West Africa, and has been referred to as the “Mecca of West Africa”.

It has undergone restoration several times since it was founded in 1421.

The mosque has an old Quran, believed by the locals to have been given as a gift from heaven in 1650 to Yidan Barimah Bramah, the Imam at the time, as a result of his prayers.

It is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Ghana.

