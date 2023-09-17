ChrisCares Foundation enriched NHIS database with over 5,000 membership card holders in Agona West Municipality

17.09.2023 LISTEN

"ChrisCares Foundation will continue to support the vulnerable in society to have accessible and affordable quality Healthcare delivery in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region," Founder of ChrisCares Foundation, Mr. Chris Arthur has hinted.

According to him, the Foundation was going to make sure that every single person in the Agona West Municipality gets National Health Insurance Scheme membership card to access quality but affordable healthcare to reduce the high level of self medication as a result of lack of financial resources to seek proper medical treatment at health facilities .

"We contacted Agona West Municipal Directorate of the National Health Insurance Scheme to find out communities with low membership enrollment to assist them obtain the cards free of charge.

"The ChrisCares Foundation observed that most of the rural communities do not have NHIS Membership Card so they prefer to have self medication to attending Health facility which is far above their financial status.

"Management of ChrisCares Foundation therefore took it as a project to ensure that every single individual gets NHIS Membership Card to stop rampant self medication most of which leads to health complications.

"We therefore decided to embark on Free Registration and Renewal for the vulnerable in society most of whom are women and children.

"As I speak, over 5,000 people have been enrolled into the database of the National Health Insurance Scheme in Agona West Municipality alone within the space of two months and it will continue unabated till every person is covered," Mr. Chris Arthur noted.

He mentioned some of the beneficiary communities such as Agona Bobikuma Upper and Lower, Agona Nkum with its 43 surrounding communities, Agona Otsenkorang and surrounding areas as well as Agona Otapirow where over 700 people got their free NHIS membership registration and renewal cards.

Mr. Chris Arthur in an interaction with newsman at separate locations in the Agona West Municipality disclosed that the free NHIS registration and renewal project was to complement government's effort to improve the health status of Ghanaians as well as reduce financial constraints of accessing quality healthcare.

"As the name implies, ChrisCares Foundation exist to cater for the well-being of every individual person in its operational areas. We offer free services to society in the areas of Education, Health and Sanitation, Youth Employment, Agriculture and Counseling among other things.

"This is to lessen burdens of people in their quest to have a meaningful lives and to be Self-sufficient rather than always depending on relatives and friends with cup in hand.

"It is worthy to note that ChrisCares Foundation in collaboration with Youth Employment Agency has been able to facilitate job opportunities for a good number of people especially the youth to feed for themselves and their families," he stated.

A student nurse at the Dunkwa On-Offin College of Nursing, Miss Christabel Mbroh commended ChrisCares Foundation and its Founder, Mr. Chris Arthur for getting admission for hundreds of youth in the Agona West Municipality to pursue various courses in Colleges of Nursing Schools across the country.

She noted that through Mr. Chris Arthur who doubles as the Director of Technical Services of the Youth Employment Agency, youth in Agona West have gotten the opportunity to work as Community Police Assignment (CPA), Community Health Workers Assistant (CHWA) at various Health Facilities, Prison Office Assistant (POA) while others are working at Ghana National Fire Service.

"On behalf of my colleagues, I will like to thank Mr. Chris Arthur and his ChrisCares Foundation for relieving stress on our parents and dependants. We will remain grateful to him.

"Am overwhelmed by these humanitarian services given to the society free of charge. It is a huge financial relief to the beneficiaries of this benevolent gesture," Miss Christabel Mbroh emphasized.