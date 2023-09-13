Shama: Over GH¢55k found at explosion site

Assembly member for the Anto Aboso Electoral area in the Shama District of the Western Region, Emmanuel Owua-Awie, has disclosed that an amount of over GH¢55,000 has so far been found at the Anto Aboso quarry site, which suffered a deadly explosion over the weekend.

At least five persons have been confirmed dead with five others seriously injured in an explosion at a quarry site owned by STA-ADDSAMS Enterprise, formerly known as Omni Quarry.

Three Chinese nationals are currently missing. All efforts to trace their whereabouts have since proven futile.

Those who were left injured are also receiving treatment at some medical facilities in the region.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the host of Connect FM's Omanbapa morning show, Assembly member Emmanuel Owua-Awie indicated that whilst the search was being conducted after the explosion they came across an amount of GH¢55,000 belonging to the quarry owners.

“During the search, some guys started picking money from the site. One of the guys saw huge sums of money. He initially took part of the money to a safe place and decided to come back for more.

“Whilst he was in the process of taking more, the police officers on site spotted him and retrieved all the money. It was counted and over GH¢55,000 was realized,” he indicated.

He adds that parts of the money have since been used to settle the hospital bills of the injured victims.

“It was even good we found that money because it's the same thing we have been using to pay all the hospital bills of those injured,” he added.

In the meantime, the Western Region Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, says the company whose quarry site suffered the explosion was operating without a license.

As a result, he disclosed, the owners of the company will be brought to book for the deadly outcome of their activities, resulting in the explosion.

