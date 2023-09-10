ModernGhana logo
Shops to close for three days to mark Ga Manye’s final funeral rights

Offices and shops in the Central Business District (CBD) in the Greater Accra Region are expected to close down for three days to make way for the final funeral rights of the late Ga Manye, the Paramount Queen of Ga State, HRM Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

“From 27th to the 29th of October, we expect shops and offices in the Central Business District to remain closed,” said Lady Justice Naa-Yarlay Adjei Amoah, Chief of Staff at the office of the Ga Mantse.

Justice Amoah, who doubles as the Secretary to the Central Funeral Planning Committee of the late Ga Manye, added “We also expect them to decorate their business premises with black and red drippings”.

The various markets are also to drip all their surroundings in black and red because “we are mourning together, it’s not just the palace, so we are respectfully calling on all to cooperate with us in this time of grief.”

Lady Justice Amoah made this known when a delegation from Jospong Group of Companies led by Mrs. Adokarley Okpoti- Paulo, Group Financial Controller for Environmental & Sanitation Group/ Finance Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited signed the book of condolence at the Ga Traditional Council on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The Group presented a box of schnapps, a box of Castle Bridge gin, Bottles of Red Label Whiskey, boxes of soft drinks and mineral water as well as refuse bins and an undisclosed cash donation to support preparations towards the final funeral rights of the late Ga Manye.

Presenting the items, Mrs. Okpoti-Paulo, said the gesture was to console and mourn with the elders for the great loss.

She announced that, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., a subsidiary of the group will take charge of all the sanitation-related issues regarding the funeral.

“Zoomlion will help to keep the surroundings clean during and after the funeral ceremony to ensure that the Ga State is clean at all times,” she promised.

Receiving the items, Nii Ahene Nunoo III, commended the Group for the gesture and prayed for long life for the Executive Chairman of the Group.

The final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, who passed away in December last year, is slated from October 15 to 31st 2023.

The book of condolences was signed and opened by H.E. the president of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on June 19, 2023.

— Citi Newsroom

