Shama: Explosion at Anto-Aboso quarry site kills several people, more still missing

2 HOURS AGO

Several people have died and others still unaccounted for following an Ammonia nitrate explosive disaster that occurred Saturday night at a quarry site operated by some Chinese at Anto-Aboso in the Shama District of the Western Region of Ghana.

Emmanuel Owuewie, the Assemblyman for Anto-Aboso who lives close to the quarry site and witnessed the incident told Citi News that he was sleeping when his ceiling fell on him.

Meanwhile, officers from the Fire Service and other security personnel are currently on the site helping with rescue efforts.

This comes on the back of a similar incident that occurred at Appiate in the same region.

The Appiate explosion happened on January 20, 2022, after a truck carrying explosives owned by Maxam Limited got involved in an accident resulting in the explosion.

The Appiate disaster was one that destroyed a whole community. 14 persons lost their lives while hundreds sustained varying degrees of injury.

A committee was inaugurated to probe the disaster. It subsequently presented its report to the government.

The government later fined Maxam company, which was responsible for transporting the explosives through its subcontractors $6 million.

—citinewsroom

