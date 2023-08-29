Richest kids in the world: 5 children under age 12 worth over $10billion

A new list compiled by WealthBriefing, a finance-focused website, reveals the enormous fortunes already amassed by some of the world's youngest heirs and heiresses.

The top five richest children between the ages of 5 and 11 have a combined net worth of over $10 billion.

At #5 is 9-year-old North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. With a net worth of $375 million, North is already a budding fashion icon.

She collaborates with her reality star mother on various projects and promotes brands on social media.

Fourth on the list is 5-year-old Stormi Webster, whose parents are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Stormi has a net worth of $410 million and recently launched her first fashion line with her mother.

The youngster is already following in her famous mom's footsteps in the world of beauty and style.

In third place is 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of music power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The talented Blue Ivy is not only worth $720 million, but she's also a Grammy winner for her collaboration with her mother Beyonce on the song "Brown Skin Girl."

The British royal family secures the top two spots on the list. At #2 is 10-year-old Prince George Alexander Louis, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Third in line to the throne, George has a net worth of $3.6 billion. His 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte takes the top spot with $5 billion, being fourth in line in the royal succession.

Though they've barely begun grade school, these five privileged children are already heirs and heiresses to incredible fortunes.

Their lives are vastly different from average kids at their age.