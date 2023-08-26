ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.08.2023 Headlines

I’m not worth $900m – Mahama rubbishes report

Im not worth 900m – Mahama rubbishes report
26.08.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Mahama's office has vehemently refuted recent claims that he holds the position of the fourth wealthiest individual in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of approximately $900 million.

These allegations have been declared as entirely false and lacking any factual basis.

In an official statement, Mr. Mahama's office unequivocally rejects these assertions and views them as yet another orchestrated effort to tarnish his reputation, foster negative sentiments towards him, and undermine his track record of dedicated and selfless service.

The statement goes on to assert that these unfounded claims appear to be part of a deliberate campaign orchestrated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), aimed at tarnishing the image of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

The statement issued by Mr. Mahama's office urges the people of Ghana to dismiss these baseless allegations and any potential similar reports that may emerge in the future.

It appeals to the public to see through the intention behind such rumors and maintain focus on the substantive political issues and matters that truly impact the nation.

—Classfmonline.com

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Africa should stop begging for aid; tap into its natural resources for development – Dr. John Kwakye
25.08.2023 | Headlines
Dr. Addison’s resignation as BoG Governor doesn’t solve any problem – Kwame Pianim
25.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Im not worth 900m – Mahama rubbishes report I’m not worth $900m – Mahama rubbishes report

2 hours ago

NPP holds special delegates conference today for top 5 NPP holds special delegates conference today for top 5

2 hours ago

Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action

2 hours ago

We wont cancel Free SHS despite economic challenges, we'll sustain it – Abena Osei-Asare We won’t cancel Free SHS despite economic challenges, we'll sustain it – Abena ...

2 hours ago

Weve defeated Mahama before, 2024 polls wont be different – Nimako We’ve defeated Mahama before, 2024 polls won’t be different – Nimako

3 hours ago

ECOWAS Management Team ECOWAS To Fully Explore Diplomatic Channel In Resolving Political Crisis In Nige...

4 hours ago

I have proven beyond doubt my loyalty to NPP; vote for me to guarantee a historic victory—Afriyie Akoto I have proven beyond doubt my loyalty to NPP; vote for me to guarantee a histori...

4 hours ago

I am certain Bawumia will command 70 votes in Suame—Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu brags I am certain Bawumia will command 70% votes in Suame—Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu brag...

4 hours ago

You will lose the 2024 general elections if Bawumia is not selected to be your flagbearer—Obiri Boahen warns NPP You will lose the 2024 general elections if Bawumia is not selected to be your f...

4 hours ago

We dont want any yam phone Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer; we are upgrading to a smartphone Bawumia—Palgrave We don’t want any yam phone Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer; we are upgrading to a...

Just in....
body-container-line