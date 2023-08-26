I’m not worth $900m – Mahama rubbishes report

26.08.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Mahama's office has vehemently refuted recent claims that he holds the position of the fourth wealthiest individual in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of approximately $900 million.

These allegations have been declared as entirely false and lacking any factual basis.

In an official statement, Mr. Mahama's office unequivocally rejects these assertions and views them as yet another orchestrated effort to tarnish his reputation, foster negative sentiments towards him, and undermine his track record of dedicated and selfless service.

The statement goes on to assert that these unfounded claims appear to be part of a deliberate campaign orchestrated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), aimed at tarnishing the image of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

The statement issued by Mr. Mahama's office urges the people of Ghana to dismiss these baseless allegations and any potential similar reports that may emerge in the future.

It appeals to the public to see through the intention behind such rumors and maintain focus on the substantive political issues and matters that truly impact the nation.

—Classfmonline.com