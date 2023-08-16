Dumelo loses mum

16.08.2023 LISTEN

The 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency John Dumelo has lost his mother.

Announcing the passing of his mother, known as Mrs. Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo in a Facebook post, the multifaceted actor said the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 15.

The late Mrs Ampomah Dumelo turned 71 in January 2023.

“My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away yesterday…my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel,” Dumelo wrote on his Facebook page.

Dumelo was recently endorsed by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the 2024 general elections.

The party in a statement signed by the constituency chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey disclosed that the other two aspirants in the race agreed to step down to allow Mr. Dumelo to represent the NDC in next year's elections.