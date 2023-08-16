ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.08.2023 Headlines

Dumelo loses mum

Dumelo loses mum
16.08.2023 LISTEN

The 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency John Dumelo has lost his mother.

Announcing the passing of his mother, known as Mrs. Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo in a Facebook post, the multifaceted actor said the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 15.

The late Mrs Ampomah Dumelo turned 71 in January 2023.

“My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away yesterday…my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel,” Dumelo wrote on his Facebook page.

Dumelo was recently endorsed by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the 2024 general elections.

The party in a statement signed by the constituency chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey disclosed that the other two aspirants in the race agreed to step down to allow Mr. Dumelo to represent the NDC in next year's elections.

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'My heart is broken' — John Dumelo on mother's death
16.08.2023 | Headlines
I’ve no regret over call to beat up Ahmed Hussein Suale – Ken Agyapong
16.08.2023 | Headlines
My mother died when Hon. Collins Dauda’s brother threatened to kill me – Kennedy Agyapong
16.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

NIA dismisses 10 staff for extorting money from Ghana card applicants NIA dismisses 10 staff for extorting money from Ghana card applicants

2 hours ago

'My heart is broken' — John Dumelo on mother's death 'My heart is broken' — John Dumelo on mother's death

3 hours ago

Transparency International lacks capacity to initiate action on Agyapa Royalties deal — ECOWAS court dismisses case against govt Transparency International lacks capacity to initiate action on Agyapa Royalties...

3 hours ago

Taxes will be reduced and expanded — Ken Agyapong Taxes will be reduced and expanded — Ken Agyapong

3 hours ago

Dont equate me to Donald Trump, his policies were too harsh – Ken Agyapong Don’t equate me to Donald Trump, his policies were too harsh – Ken Agyapong

3 hours ago

Im not arrogant; I speak the truth – Ken Agyapong I’m not arrogant; I speak the truth – Ken Agyapong

3 hours ago

My mother died when Hon. Collins Daudas brother threatened to kill me – Kennedy Agyapong My mother died when Hon. Collins Dauda’s brother threatened to kill me – Kennedy...

3 hours ago

Ive no regret over call to beat up Ahmed Hussein Suale – Ken Agyapong I’ve no regret over call to beat up Ahmed Hussein Suale – Ken Agyapong

3 hours ago

Were fed with kooko without sugar and milk – Jasikan College of Education students lament We’re fed with ‘kooko’ without sugar and milk – Jasikan College of Education stu...

3 hours ago

REGSEC gives illegal settlers around TEMASCO two weeks ultimatum to move REGSEC gives illegal settlers around TEMASCO two weeks ultimatum to move

Just in....
body-container-line