Never measure friendships by money; true friends help your growth – Life Coach

A Nigerian Life Coach, Solomon Buchi has advised people not to measure the value of friendships based on how much money friends give.

He explained that true friends also help with personal growth.

In a tweet on Monday, August 7, he observed that many people consider those who give them money as "real friends."

However, Mr. Buchi says financial support does not define true friendship.

"Not everyone that gives you money is a friend, and not every friend will be able to give you the money you need,” he said.

He stressed that the most valuable friends are those who contribute to a person's personal and spiritual growth and not just finances.

"You'll have friends that may not be able to financially help you, but they'll be greatly important to your growth in life. Never measure friendships by money,” Buchi said.