ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Never measure friendships by money; true friends help your growth – Life Coach

Social News Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach

A Nigerian Life Coach, Solomon Buchi has advised people not to measure the value of friendships based on how much money friends give.

He explained that true friends also help with personal growth.

In a tweet on Monday, August 7, he observed that many people consider those who give them money as "real friends."

However, Mr. Buchi says financial support does not define true friendship.

"Not everyone that gives you money is a friend, and not every friend will be able to give you the money you need,” he said.

He stressed that the most valuable friends are those who contribute to a person's personal and spiritual growth and not just finances.

"You'll have friends that may not be able to financially help you, but they'll be greatly important to your growth in life. Never measure friendships by money,” Buchi said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Nana Safo Kantanka Akofena ‘Heads will roll’ – Kantanka CEO furious after workers blocked Accra to London t...

2 hours ago

Free SHS awaits 600,714 students sitting for this years BECE — Akufo-Addo Free SHS awaits 600,714 students sitting for this year’s BECE — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach Never measure friendships by money; true friends help your growth – Life Coach

3 hours ago

NDC lacks alternative ideas to counter NPP's policy offerings, only talking down the economy — Ahiagbah NDC lacks alternative ideas to counter NPP's policy offerings, only talking down...

3 hours ago

Refusing to commit funds to Saglemi housing project a slap in the face of Ghanaians —Mahama chides Akufo-Addo Refusing to commit funds to Saglemi housing project a slap in the face of Ghanai...

3 hours ago

Report judicial staff who take bribe; well investigate and Ill sack them —Chief Justice urges public ‘Report judicial staff who take bribe; we’ll investigate and I’ll sack them’ — C...

4 hours ago

Be ready to forgive daily if you want a happy marriage — Relationship Coach Be ready to forgive daily if you want a happy marriage — Relationship Coach

4 hours ago

Left to Right: Efutu MP Alexander Afenyo Markins, Samuel Koku Anyidoho and Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Hypocrite and parasite; God is watching – Koku Anyidoho jabs Ato Forson for dini...

4 hours ago

Left to Right: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have committed economic atrocities with BoG – Felix Kwaky...

4 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director NDC lack ideas, stand with NPP to stabilize the economy – Richard Ahiagbah to Gh...

Just in....
body-container-line