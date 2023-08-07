BECE: Don't cheat; strongly resist temptation to engage in malpractices – PNC urge candidates, parents

07.08.2023 LISTEN

As the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) commences this week, the People’s National Convention (PNC) has extended its heartfelt well-wishes to all students sitting the "crucial" examination.

This milestone, the PNC said in a statement signed by General Secretary Janet Nabla, "represents a significant step in their educational journey and marks the culmination of their hard work and dedication throughout their years in basic school."

"We encourage students to approach the examination with honesty, fairness, and a commitment to demonstrate their genuine abilities," the statement urged.

The party advised the candidates to "strongly resist any temptation to engage in examination malpractices, as it undermines the true value of education and tarnishes the credibility of the examination system."

Also, the party urged parents to "equally desist from engaging in acts that compromise the integrity of the examination, such as procuring examination questions for students and compromising invigilation through foul means". "This act would lead to sowing seeds of corruption in the children, which will ultimately work against our collective good by producing corrupt future politicians and citizens", the party cautioned.

On a separate issue related to education, the PNC said it supports abolishing corporal punishment in schools, noting that while this decision aligns with modern educational practices, "it is regrettable to report that this abominable act is still ongoing in our schools."

"We, therefore, call upon the Ghana Education Service to expedite the development and implementation of comprehensive guidelines for a punishment regime that promotes students' and educators' welfare and wellbeing.

"These guidelines should prioritise constructive measures that encourage behavioural correction, restorative justice, and counseling, creating a nurturing atmosphere for students to grow academically, socially, and emotionally," the party proposed.

Source: classfmonline.com