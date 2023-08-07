ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.08.2023 Education

BECE: Don't cheat; strongly resist temptation to engage in malpractices – PNC urge candidates, parents

BECE: Don't cheat; strongly resist temptation to engage in malpractices – PNC urge candidates, parents
07.08.2023 LISTEN

As the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) commences this week, the People’s National Convention (PNC) has extended its heartfelt well-wishes to all students sitting the "crucial" examination.

This milestone, the PNC said in a statement signed by General Secretary Janet Nabla, "represents a significant step in their educational journey and marks the culmination of their hard work and dedication throughout their years in basic school."

"We encourage students to approach the examination with honesty, fairness, and a commitment to demonstrate their genuine abilities," the statement urged.

The party advised the candidates to "strongly resist any temptation to engage in examination malpractices, as it undermines the true value of education and tarnishes the credibility of the examination system."

Also, the party urged parents to "equally desist from engaging in acts that compromise the integrity of the examination, such as procuring examination questions for students and compromising invigilation through foul means". "This act would lead to sowing seeds of corruption in the children, which will ultimately work against our collective good by producing corrupt future politicians and citizens", the party cautioned.

On a separate issue related to education, the PNC said it supports abolishing corporal punishment in schools, noting that while this decision aligns with modern educational practices, "it is regrettable to report that this abominable act is still ongoing in our schools."

"We, therefore, call upon the Ghana Education Service to expedite the development and implementation of comprehensive guidelines for a punishment regime that promotes students' and educators' welfare and wellbeing.

"These guidelines should prioritise constructive measures that encourage behavioural correction, restorative justice, and counseling, creating a nurturing atmosphere for students to grow academically, socially, and emotionally," the party proposed.

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

BECE: Don't cheat; strongly resist temptation to engage in malpractices – PNC urge candidates, parents BECE: Don't cheat; strongly resist temptation to engage in malpractices – PNC ur...

1 hour ago

Lets honour our leaders — Anyidoho Let’s honour our leaders — Anyidoho 

1 hour ago

600,714 candidates to sit for 2023 BECE tomorrow 600,714 candidates to sit for 2023 BECE tomorrow

1 hour ago

Hold on to democracy — Bagbin encourages Ghanaians Hold on to democracy — Bagbin encourages Ghanaians

1 hour ago

Three Bolga Regional Hospital staff nabbed for stealing medicines Three Bolga Regional Hospital staff nabbed for stealing medicines

10 hours ago

We'll beat you anytime you come to Tamale — NPP youth warn Mustapha Hamid We'll beat you anytime you come to Tamale — NPP youth warn Mustapha Hamid

10 hours ago

Flagbearer race: Bawumia storms Akufo-Addos backyard for votes Flagbearer race: Bawumia storms Akufo-Addo’s backyard for votes

10 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appoints Aggrey-Darkoh Head of Civil Service Akufo-Addo appoints Aggrey-Darkoh Head of Civil Service

10 hours ago

Stop crossing to Togo in canoes to fish — Volta fishers cautioned Stop crossing to Togo in canoes to fish — Volta fishers cautioned

11 hours ago

Ill keep trolling you thieves with coup till you get BP – Oliver Barker I’ll keep trolling you thieves with ‘coup’ till you get BP – Oliver Barker

Just in....
body-container-line