24.07.2023

Cecilia Abena Dapaah under house arrest

Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah
24.07.2023 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has confirmed the arrest of former Sanitation Minister, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

This has been announced in a press release issued on Monday, July 24, and signed by Special Prosecutor, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng.

“At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence,” parts of the press release from the OSP said.

According to the release, the resigned Sanitation Minister is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP.

Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah resigned as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources over the controversy around the US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis stolen from her home.

In her resignation letter, she indicated that she has taken the decision to leave her post because she does not want what is going on to affect the important work being done by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Accepting the resignation letter, President Akufo-Addo thanked Cecilia Dapaah for her services, describing her work during her period in government as excellent and productive.

