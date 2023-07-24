ModernGhana logo
OSP inundated with over 200 reports to probe Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s monies stolen

The offices of the Special Prosecutor have been overwhelmed with numerous reports, urging the immediate investigation of a significant sum of money stolen from the premises of former Minister for Sanitation, Madam Cecilia Dapaah.

Reliable sources have revealed to Citi News that prominent individuals have submitted over 200 reports, expressing concerns over the source of the stolen funds, allegedly taken by the two house helps of the former Minister.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah announced her resignation on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The resignation followed revelations that her house helps had allegedly stolen substantial amounts of both foreign and local currencies from her residence in Accra. The incident sent shockwaves through the nation, leaving citizens astounded by the audacious theft.

At present, two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for their involvement in the theft. It is alleged that they stole an astounding sum of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis from Madam Dapaah’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, during the period between July and October 2022.

The OSP has not yet announced whether it will open an investigation into the scandal, however, the OSP does not necessarily require a formal report or petition to initiate a probe into suspected corruption cases.

Some Ghanaians have also taken to social media to call on the Special Prosecutor to expedite the investigation into the source of the stolen funds.

The situation has left many Ghanaians eager for answers, as Madam Dapaah is yet to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the origin of the monies stolen from her home, which she shared with her husband.

-Citi Newsroom

