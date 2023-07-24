ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.07.2023 Headlines

It’s sad Cecilia Abena Dapaah fell on the questionable wealth dagger; she was hardworking – Franklin Cudjoe

Its sad Cecilia Abena Dapaah fell on the questionable wealth dagger; she was hardworking – Franklin Cudjoe
24.07.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has shared his view on Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah following his resignation from office.

In a post on social media, Franklin Cudjoe indicated that it is sad the Minister has fallen on the questionable wealth dagger.

According to him, the outgoing Minister was one of the better ones and worked very hard in the current government.

“Minister Cecilia Dapaah resigns. She was one of the better ones. Sad she fell on the 'questionable wealth' dagger. There are very few hard-working ministers left. Far more are fantastically incompetent and amassing so much,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in a Facebook post.

Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah has resigned as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources over the controversy for keeping US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis at home.

In her resignation letter, she indicated that she has taken the decision to leave her post because she does not want what is going on to distract the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Accepting the resignation letter, President Akufo-Addo thanked Cecilia Dapaah for her services, describing her work as excellent and productive.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Praising Cecilia Abena Dapaah after resigning indicates Akufo-Addo endorses corr...

3 hours ago

Its sad Cecilia Abena Dapaah fell on the questionable wealth dagger; she was hardworking – Franklin Cudjoe It’s sad Cecilia Abena Dapaah fell on the questionable wealth dagger; she was ha...

3 hours ago

Your work as Sanitation Minister was excellent, productive — Akufo-Addo to Cecilia Dapaah Your work as Sanitation Minister was excellent, productive — Akufo-Addo to Cecil...

3 hours ago

Gov't is moving Ghana in the right direction with issuance of Ghana Card to newborns — Richard Ahiagbah Gov't is moving Ghana in the right direction with issuance of Ghana Card to newb...

3 hours ago

I'm a true Dombo but I support Alan – NPP MP I'm a true Dombo but I support Alan – NPP MP

3 hours ago

NR: Physician assistants to withdraw OPD services today N/R: Physician assistants to withdraw OPD services today

3 hours ago

Resourcing security agencies: New training facilities for GIS to be commissioned soon — Bawumia Resourcing security agencies: New training facilities for GIS to be commissioned...

3 hours ago

Teacher trainees to receive three out of five months arrears today Teacher trainees to receive three out of five months arrears today

3 hours ago

Govt must quickly find Cecilia Abena Dapaahs replacement – Political scientist Govt must quickly find Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s replacement – Political scientist

3 hours ago

AR: Youth attack Asawase Police station over alleged police brutality A/R: Youth attack Asawase Police station over alleged police brutality

Just in....
body-container-line