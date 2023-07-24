It’s sad Cecilia Abena Dapaah fell on the questionable wealth dagger; she was hardworking – Franklin Cudjoe

24.07.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has shared his view on Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah following his resignation from office.

In a post on social media, Franklin Cudjoe indicated that it is sad the Minister has fallen on the questionable wealth dagger.

According to him, the outgoing Minister was one of the better ones and worked very hard in the current government.

“Minister Cecilia Dapaah resigns. She was one of the better ones. Sad she fell on the 'questionable wealth' dagger. There are very few hard-working ministers left. Far more are fantastically incompetent and amassing so much,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in a Facebook post.

Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah has resigned as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources over the controversy for keeping US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis at home.

In her resignation letter, she indicated that she has taken the decision to leave her post because she does not want what is going on to distract the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Accepting the resignation letter, President Akufo-Addo thanked Cecilia Dapaah for her services, describing her work as excellent and productive.