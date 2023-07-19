ModernGhana logo
GNECC wants nationwide sensitisation on LGBTQI+ bill before passage 

Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has called for a nationwide public sensitisation on the LGBTQI + bill before it is passed into law.

Mr Kobina Afena-Sam, the Bono Regional Chairman of the GNECC, said although the bill was laudable, there was the need for the populace to understand certain provisions in it so that they would act in keeping with the letter and spirit of it when passed.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the Coalition's position on the LGBTQI+ bill, Mr Afena-Sam said, “any discerning Ghanaian would push for the passage of the bill into law.”

He, however, expressed the fear that if public education on the Bill was not intensified for the populace to understand the content before it was passed into law, some people could probably “take the law in their own hands” and abuse culprits.

Mr Afena-Sam stressed that beyond religion, the Ghanaian strongly frowned and condemned sexual immorality, perversion and “strange lusts,” saying, “the passage of the bill is timely and would preserve the nation's diverse culture that reflects the true identity of the people.”

“But, I think as a nation we need to upscale public sensitisation on the bill. Virtually all Ghanaians frown on LBGTQI+ and if we don't take our time and sensitise the populace on the bill, people could go lawless and attack suspects, but Ghana is not a lawless country,” he stated.

Describing the LBGTQI+ activities as alien to the Ghanaian culture, faith and spirituality, Mr Afena-Sam said naturally it was not the purpose of God for “men to sleep with men or women to sleep with women,” and therefore urged Parliament to remain resolute in its decision to pass the bill into law.

“I understand the pressure from the LBGTQI+ community and other development partners is too much, but I think Parliament and Ghanaians must remain unyielding and pass the bill in our own interest,” he stated.

Mr Afena-Sam, nonetheless, said the passage of the bill into law did not warrant or allowed the populace to abuse offenders, saying nobody had the right or justification to take the law in his or her hands and mete worse forms of human rights abuses on wrongdoers.

GNA

