Internationally acclaimed liar ‘Bawumia’ has the guts to contest for president; he doesn’t respect us—Margaret Ansei

Margaret Ansei, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team has kicked against the candidature of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to her, the Vice President is an internationally acclaimed liar who has no business running to become president of the country.

She said the Vice President has failed to fulfil the numerous promises he made to Ghanaians.

“These economies you are talking about and I am surprised that the NPP is allowing such a person, such a person when Nana Addo and his cohorts wrote a letter to Al-Jazeera to retract whatever, I was expecting Dr. Bawumia’s office to also write a letter to Google because Annie if I give my phone to my little girl to google who the biggest liar is in Ghana, the Internationally acclaimed Vice President is the liar of this country. That is what Google say.

“Our vice president is qualified as an internationally acclaimed liar in this country and this man has the guts to go and pick a form to contest to become a president of this country. He has no respect for us,” Margaret Ansei fumed on Metro TV.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia is one of 11 aspirants who have picked forms to contest the NPP flagbearer election.

The election would be held on November 4 later this year.