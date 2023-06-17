Nyansa Boakwa's 17 years social impact broadcasting receives recognition by 3G Media Group

Award winning Broadcast Journalist Wisdom Agodza popularly known as Rev. Nyansa Boakwa of Happy FM fame is set to be honoured by Philadelphia-based 3G Media Group.

Rev. Nyansa Boakwa has been nominated to receive the Excellence in Media - 3G Best Radio Host of the Year on Social Impact and Interventions.

A letter addressed to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa and dated 12th June, 2023, was titled, "Re: Invitation as a Nominee at the 12th Annual Edition of the Mega 3G Awards And Celebrity Bash 2023 in New York – Congratulatory Letter".

Portions of the letter reads: "3G Media would like to welcome you to the 12th Edition of the Annual Mega 3G Media Awards Celebrity Bash in New York. We humbly write this letter of nomination and request that you accept this invitation".

The Rosette’s Multi-Service LLC, owners of 3G Media Group applauded Rev. Nyansa Boakwa for his outstanding career in media through Happy FM, part of Global Media Alliance Group.

The group recognized his 17 years of social impact and intervention show hosting on radio.

Pastor Nyansa Boakwa, host of "Nsem Pii" on Happy FM, has become a household name due to his dexterity and the kinds of issues he handles on his show.

According to 3G Media Group this, coupled with the popularity and following of Nyansa Boakwa on his Nyansa TV on YouTube, in addition to his outstanding contributions to Ghana’s media and showbiz respectively, have impressed the board hence his nomination.

The letter adds, "We are honouring you with 'Excellence in Media - 3G Best Radio Host of the Year on Social Impact and Interventions'".

The letter congratulated Pastor Nyansa Boakwa in anticipation of his visit to New York for the award.

The 3G initials stand for God, Global & Giving (Triple G, 3Gs) and the 12th Annual event occurs on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Banquet Hall, Fordham United Methodist Church (FUMC).

Philadelphia-based Rosette Multi Service LLC is the parent company of 3G Media Group which produces the Annual Mega 3G Awards and Celebrity Bash. Its Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer is a British-born, Ghanaian-American Evangelist, Dr. Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah (A Media Mogul/Consultant, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Kidney Donor Advocate etc).

Last year’s Special 11th edition was life-changing and mind-boggling which made headline news. The event was graced by some popular names, such as Dr. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, aka Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Isaac Dogbe (Boxing Champ), Saddick Adams aka Sports Obama, Papa Shamo, Eric Agyemang, Prince Osei Kofi, Hammer Nti, Hon. Daniel Atta Boafo (The Consul General in New York) among few. Since 2009, the awards show has been the longest and most consistent by an African in the USA.

Some of the honorees have included Honorable Kennedy Agyapong, Abraham Attah (Hollywood Actor), Azuma Nelson and Michael Spinks (Boxing Legends), Ambassador Edward Boateng, Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, James Kuuku, Ruth-Hassell Thompson (Former Senator of Mount Vernon), Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Peace FM Sports) to mention a few.