ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Charles Bissue seeks another court order to stop prosecution by OSP

Headlines Charles Bissue seeks another court order to stop prosecution by OSP
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has filed a writ at the High Court in Accra to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from prosecuting him.

This lawsuit is in response to the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Special Prosecutor into alleged corruption within the IMCIM, specifically involving its Chairman, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

According to the writ obtained by Citi News, Mr. Bissue revealed that he received a letter from the Office of the Special Prosecutor stating that he is considered a necessary person for the investigation and demanded his presence for an interview.

68202363605-ptkwn0y442-68202361232-bissue-sue

In December 2022, Mr. Bissue initiated legal proceedings by issuing a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim against the OSP and two others after the OSP announced in its Half-Yearly Report that it had concluded investigations into corruption allegations against Mr. Bissue made by Tiger Eye P.I. and Anas.

In January 2023, Mr. Bissue amended the writ and subsequently filed an injunction to restrain the OSP from further investigating and prosecuting him.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was granted permission to file its statement of case in opposition to the Motion.

However, Mr. Bissue has not taken any action on the injunction application despite several adjournments in the proceedings.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Assin North by-election: NDC is going about saying government removed Gyakye over LGBTQI+ — Owusu Bempah Assin North by-election: NDC is going about saying government removed Gyakye ove...

48 minutes ago

Its only a madman who doesnt change his mind — Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu on KenMustGo agenda “It’s only a madman who doesn’t change his mind — Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu on #Ken...

1 hour ago

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Money in your MoMo wallet is not lost - Ursula Owusu assure Ghanaians with deact...

1 hour ago

Fulani herder-farmer conflicts: Government should use social cohesion, inter-ethnic dialogue — Mr Adib Saani Fulani herder-farmer conflicts: Government should use social cohesion, inter-eth...

1 hour ago

GRA arrests shop owners at Achimota for tax infractions GRA arrests shop owners at Achimota for tax infractions

1 hour ago

Ghanaian commits suicide In US after shooting wife Ghanaian commits suicide In US after shooting wife

2 hours ago

Charles Bissue seeks another court order to stop prosecution by OSP Charles Bissue seeks another court order to stop prosecution by OSP

2 hours ago

Well complete Kamawu roads to shame doubting Thomases- Roads Minister We’ll complete Kamawu roads to ‘shame doubting Thomases’- Roads Minister

2 hours ago

Govt gives one-month ultimatum to merchant subscribers to register SIMs Govt gives one-month ultimatum to merchant subscribers to register SIMs

3 hours ago

We are dead as a country if we allow NDC to regain power —Owusu Bempah We are dead as a country if we allow NDC to regain power —Owusu Bempah

Latest: News
body-container-line