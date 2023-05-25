The Agony of Omayra Sánchez: The story behind the iconic 1985 ‘World Press Photo’

In 1985, the iconic image titled "The Agony of Omayra Sánchez" captured the hearts of people worldwide and was named World Press Photo of the Year.

The haunting photo shows 13-year-old Omayra trapped in murky floodwaters for three days after the Nevado del Ruiz volcanic eruption in Colombia.

According to a tweet from the official account of “Historic Vic” on Thursday, May 25, photojournalist Frank Fournier arrived in Armero days after the eruption when most of the town had been destroyed and thousands were trapped or missing.

Fournier was then taken to Omayra, still alive but trapped under the debris of her home with floodwaters up to her neck.

"The agony in her eyes conveyed the suffering she was enduring," Fournier recalled, as shared by Historic Vid, adding, “Rescuers tried to comfort her but they were unable to free her."

Over three hours, Fournier documented Omayra's deteriorating condition as she drifted in and out of consciousness.

Despite her predicament, Omayra showed immense strength, even wondering aloud if Fournier could take her to school since she feared being late.

Omayra sadly succumbed to hypothermia and dehydration.

Fournier sent his photographs and six months later, "The Agony of Omayra Sánchez" was released, depicting Omayra's indomitable spirit in the face of unspeakable hardship.

The photo moved people worldwide with its raw depiction of human suffering but also humanity's tenacity and resilience even in our most vulnerable moments.

Omayra became a symbol of the strength of the human spirit.