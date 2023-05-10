Tecno unveils Camon 20 series with flagship aesthetic design in Ghana

TECNO, one of the most preferred smartphone brands on the Ghanaian market and a major player worldwide has launched its newest CAMON model, the CAMON 20 series on the Ghanaian market.

The spectacular event held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on May 8, 2023 in partnership with Telecommunication Giants MTN marked the introduction of the industry's first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design the newest "Magic Skin" material smartphone innovation.

The launch event was attended by some celebrities and dignitaries including Hon. Micheal Okyere Baafi, Dep. Minister of Trade & Industry, Adjetey Anang as well as media members, tech bloggers and representatives from MTN, NCA and others. TECNO and MTN’s partnership will lead to better product services and connectivity for the Ghanaian market with the latest technology and high speed internet services on the latest CAMON 20 series.

During the CAMON 20 launch event, TECNO presented a "certificate of appreciation" to Stonebwoy in recognition of his tireless contribution, strong willpower, and passion for TECNO through the years. According to Stonebwoy, TECNO has been committed to innovating and improving the design of their products, pushing the boundaries for smartphones, therefore, he is very honored to be part of this giant step forward in achieving yet another milestone towards materials and design innovation with TECNO.

At the event launch, TECNO showcased the new features of the CAMON 20 series such as the Steady Night Portrait Video feature (video stability), Real-time SSF of 5000 times/second,50MP light chaser ultra-sensing (RGBW) sensor + 7 lens crystal clear camera module and a Professional wide-angle camera: 108MP wide-angle and macro camera, the highest-definition in the industry as well as the newest ‘Magic Sin’ material technology that is waterproof, heat, cold, stain and abrasion resistant.

Speaking at the launch event, the National Channel Manager, Mr Ernest Sonkor said, TECNO is guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing” and is committed to unlocking the most contemporary technologies by creating stylish, intelligent products that inspire consumers. He also mentioned that the latest CAMON 20 series is designed for smartphone users who pay attention to brand design and are keen on bold fashion.

The CAMON 20 launch event ended with an electrifying performance by the Brand Ambassador for TECNO, Stonebwoy and was hosted by award winning media personality Naa Ashorkor.

The CAMON 20 series is now available at accredited TECNO shops nationwide in Ghana. For more details on the latest TECNO CAMON 20 series follow @TECNOMobile across social media platforms.