NPP primaries: Alan leads Bawumia in race as Ken Agyapong gives hot chase — Global InfoAnalytics poll

A survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed some interesting information about the flagbearer race of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In the findings of the new national poll released by Global InfoAnalytics for the month of April 2023, it said Alan Kyerematen is in the lead ahead of all other aspirants.

While the former Trade and Industry Minister appears to be in a close contest with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to declare his intentions to contest officially, Kennedy Agyapong is also giving the two a hot chase.

Alan polled 30% to beat Bawumia who had 29%.

“The NPP race among all voters is too close to call as Alan Kyerematen leads Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by a whisker, 30% to 29%.

“Kennedy Agyapong makes remarkable gains, attracting 23% of the votes…,” parts of a statement from Global InfoAnalytics said in a Twitter post.

In the survey, 39% of NPP voters engaged said they prefer Bawumia to lead the party as its flagbearer, 37% said they want Alan Kyerematen and 21% chose Ken Agyapong.

These are the findings from the polls conducted between 31 Mar - 9 Apr 2023.

The poll sampled 5,836 voters across 82 constituencies with a 1.69% Margin of Error (MoE).