ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former GRNMA president blames government over UK red listing of Ghana health workers

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Health Former GRNMA president blames government over UK red listing of Ghana health workers
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The immediate past president of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association GRNMA, Mr Krobea Asante has blamed the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service for United Kindom's decision to blacklist health workers from Ghana.

According to him, Ghana was blacklisted based on the statistics successive ministers and authorities in the country’s health industry have provided to the World Health Organization (WHO).

He was speaking on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

"I believe Ghana was blacklisted because our statistics before the WHO shows that, nurse to patients ratio in the country is not up to the required number, which stands to reason that, the country is struggling to meet its universal health coverage," he told the host Captain Koda.

He added, "The question is, how can you export nurses when people in your country lack nurses to attend to them?"

Mr Krobea Asante emphasized that Ghana will have to access its current strength in terms of training and employing nurses and provide evidence on whether or not it is ready to export nurses and at the same time achieve universal health coverage.

The recruitment of health and care workers from Ghana and 46 other countries has been suspended by the United Kingdom government as confirmed in its updated Code of Practice (CoP).

The UK said CoP provide safeguards against active recruitment from 47 countries on the WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards list, and also aligns with World Health Organization’s (WHO) advice on ethical recruitment to promote effective, fair and sustainable international recruitment practices.

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Dont assent to three revenue bills – IEAG, Organized Labour appeal to Akufo-Addo Don’t assent to three revenue bills – IEAG, Organized Labour appeal to Akufo-Add...

58 minutes ago

Nigerian trader jailed for six years for traffickingwomen to Ghana to engage in prostitution Nigerian trader jailed for six years for trafficking women to Ghana to engage in...

58 minutes ago

17-year-old, one other remanded into police custody for robbery 17-year-old, one other remanded into police custody for robbery 

58 minutes ago

Drivers mate jailed 8years for defiling minor in guest houses Driver’s mate jailed 8years for defiling minor in guest houses 

1 hour ago

Weija-Gbawe: Concerned NPP members reject desperate, ambitious, diabolic CODA CEO Lawyer Shaib Weija-Gbawe: Concerned NPP members reject ‘desperate, ambitious, diabolic’ CODA ...

1 hour ago

Government desperately imposing tax on bet winnings out of frustration — Bettors Government desperately imposing tax on bet winnings out of frustration — Bettors

2 hours ago

Former GRNMA president blames government over UK red listing of Ghana health workers Former GRNMA president blames government over UK red listing of Ghana health wor...

2 hours ago

Recent attacks on police officers by civilians inappropriate - Lecturer Recent attacks on police officers by civilians inappropriate - Lecturer

2 hours ago

Late Asonaba Dapaah family fights children over funeral arrangements Late Asonaba Dapaah family fights children over funeral arrangements

4 hours ago

Full text US Department of State releases 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Ghana [Full text] US Department of State releases 2022 Country Report on Human Rights ...

Latest: Health
body-container-line